Jump on TikTok’s Fridge Restock Trend with These Satisfying Refrigerator Organizers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

FYP envy is real, people. One second, you’re scrolling between beauty hacks and funny videos. The next, you’re

If, between beauty hacks and funny videos, you’re seeing perfectly curated refrigerators on your TikTok feeds that look like they are straight off the set of a Food Network show, you’re not alone. At this point, we’ve all fallen down the rabbit hole of what fans have dubbed as “fridge restocks” — aka, clips of people organizing their refrigerators to achieve maximum aesthetic appeal. This new trend has fridges accross social media decked out with speciality containers for chopped veggies and fruits, grocery-store-like racks for juice and soda cans, and shelves perfectly arranged, down to grab-and-go drawers for snacks.

Since FYP envy is real (and our refrigerators could definitely stand to be a bit neater), we’ve found the *exact* TikTok fridge restock organizers that your fave content creators use and love. Starting at just $7, these containers are all available at Amazon and eligible for fast shipping if you’re a Prime member or sign up now for a free six month trial.

From milk pitchers to egg holders, here are the organizers you need to get your fridge in tip-top, TikTok-ready shape.

Semphis

Take out what you need for breakfast and watch as the eggs automatically roll down to fill in the empty spots. So. Satisfying. This is the single layer option, which holds up to 18 eggs, but two and three layer picks are availbe, too.

Luvan

Restock queen @summerreignhenning turned us on to this pickle jar right here, which allows you to pick out your dill without having to deal with the juice.

Rula

You’ll never have to reach into the back of your fridge for the last beer in the pack ever again. This nifty device self propels juices, soda cans, water bottles, and more to the front every time you take one out.

HOOJO

Seperate all of your produce, snacks, and condiments with these classic clear pullout bins. Choose how many you need for your household, with a two bin pack starting at $11.99, going up to 14 bin pack for $31.99.

RELATED: This $8 TikTok-Viral Hack Creates So Much Space In The Refrigerator, Shoppers Are Buying More

Pomeat

To get the signature stacked look that is seen in just about every single fridge restock video, stock up on this 10-piece set from Pomeat. It comes with three size variations, from a large bin perfect for the biggest of vegetables to mini boxes ideal for berries. For $12 off, make sure you clip the coupon before hitting ‘add to cart’!

LocknLock

One thing you’ll never seen in restock videos? Plastic milk jugs or cartons of juice. Creators always transfer their beverages into these much more ~aesethic~ pitchers. This pick that was rated five stars by nearly 19,000 shoppers boasts three sizes and 10 lid colors so you can coordinate with your decor.

Copco

Condiments — no longer stored just on refrigerator doors. Your fave hot sauces, BBQ marinades, ketchups, and jams will take center stage with this turntable. Plus, the high lip keeps spillage and knockage of condiments at bay.