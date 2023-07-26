This Amazon Best-Selling Car Cleaning Gel Slimes Grime Away for Just $7

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Everyone has tasks on their ‘to-do’ list that they love to avoid. For some, that may be yardwork, taking out the trash, or scrubbing toilets. But for me, it’s cleaning my car. While I don’t mind vacuuming the floor mats or getting down with suds and sponges for an exterior wash, I really hate having to clean the small crevices. You know — the ones where spare change and lost french fries go to die. These spots always have the smallest of crumbs that are near impossible to remove without using your nails to scrape. When my manicure got chipped the last time I did the dirty work, I knew I needed to switch up my approach. With just a quick search, I found the solution to all of my car-cleaning woes with Amazon’s top-selling product in the entire automotive category — Pudliki’s Cleaning Gel .

This putty is designed to slime the grime out of dusty air vents, messy cupholders, door handles, dirty dashboards, console buttons, and all the other spots that a traditional vacuum can’t thoroughly clean. I can attest that it is incredibly satisfying to watch this gel work, pulling up every single spec of dirt and leftover dog hair in just a few seconds. Even better, it’s designed to be reusable. After using the gel to clean, simply put it back in the sealed box it comes in and store it in a dry, cool place until you need it again.

Like any truly TikTok-viral cleaning product, this slime does more than meets the eye. Thousands of shoppers who have rated the product a perfect five stars have discovered additional uses for the putty around the house, including cleaning laptop keyboards, remote controls, and even the corners of drawers. So long as the surface of an item is water-resistant, the cleaning gel is able to stick and work its magic fully.

If my publicly professing my love for this slime isn’t enough, I’ve got some great reviews to drive home the point. One happy shopper writes: “Put this glob to work on my 17-year-old family/work truck, and it was unbelievable! 17 years of dirt, grime, dust, food, oil, and everything else under the sun [are] gone. I squeezed it between the AC vents, the seat rails, the screws under the seats, the crevices between the plastics, the seatbelt catchers, the bolts on the floor that hold the seats in place, where EVERYTHING gets stuck in the little grooves and won’t come out, AND IT ALL CAME OUT!”

“So glad I bought this,” another reviewer said. “I’ve been cleaning and repairing 90-year-old windows in my home and it’s difficult to get in all the crevices, but with this product, I was able to easily get out dust and grime from hard-to-reach places.”

See? This cleaning gel is legit, and IMO, every household in America is incomplete without one. What’s more is that right now, you can grab it for 46 percent off. But hurry — this deal won’t last long!