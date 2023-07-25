This Stanley x Joanna Gaines Collab Is the Magnolia Collection You Never Knew You Needed

Target has done it again! The retailer has already been home to the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection since 2017, and now they’re bringing the iconic collection to the Target-exclusive Stanley tumbler collection that’s set to hit stores on July 30, 2023. Of course, if you’re anything like me, you can already add the color (or colors!) you want to add to your cart, so you can make sure to snag them when they go on sale.

The full collection includes 40-ounce tumblers in six different colors that are inspired by the Magnolia brand. The color range is neutral-based, similar to the shades you see in the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia products. They kind of remind me of Skims with the grey, slate, taupe, and green shades, which means, yeah, I want one in every color.

Stanley 40oz Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

This has to be my favorite color. It’s kind of like a muted mint green. If you’re wondering why Stanley cups are so popular, it’s because they’re able to keep drinks cold for 11 hours and iced for up to two days. It’s double insulated and is even dishwasher safe.

The difference between this Stanley and others is the FlowState lid that features a rotating cover that locks the straw in three different positions. The opening is designed to resist splashes with a seal that holds the straw in place and there’s even a full cover top that provides added leak-resistance.

The tumblers are constructed out of 90 percent recycled BPA-free stainless steel, so it’s designed for lifetime use. It even comes with a lifetime warranty.

Make sure to set your alarm for 3 AM at July 30 so you can be sure to snag your favorite color. This is a limited-time drop so once they’re sold out, they’re likely sold out for good.