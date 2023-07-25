Here’s Where You Can Score The Body Shop’s Iconic Holiday Advent Calendar — & Save $80

August hasn’t even arrived yet, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t already planning for the holidays. I mean, just take a look around TikTok, and you can quickly find your people. You know, the ones who are pretending it’s a cozy fall day during a summer rain storm or those scouring websites already for deals on holiday decor. I just so happen to fall into the latter category, so when I came across this 25-day advent calendar from The Body Shop (on sale!) I knew I had to share the good news.

Right now, you can pick up the generously sized advent calendar for $80 off the price it typically goes for. And when I say generously sized, I seriously mean it. The advent calendar comes in a huge box that has stacked drawers that you can pull open to reveal your goodies. The entire thing looks great perched on a side table, mantle display, or even just in the corner of your home by a staircase. But now that you know how cute this advent calendar is, let’s get into what’s actually inside of it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Body Shop Box of Wonders 25-Piece Holiday Advent Calendar

Inside, you’ll score 25 gifts to countdown to the 25 days of Christmas in December. Fourteen of the items are full-sized and the remaining 11 are travel-sized so you can take them with you as you travel to see family for the holidays. All of the products are in classic packaging that’s carried year-round in the stores, so it’ll look like you just picked up 25 items directly from the store.

If you want a sneak peek on exactly what’s in the calendar, you can see everything listed on QVC’s product page, but I like to be surprised so it feels like I’m actually being treated on each day of the mont as I open up each box. Of course, all of the products are formulated with The Body Shop’s fair trade, raw, and natural ingredients that are never tested on animals. Inside is a mix of face masks, body butters, shower gels, and more.

The Body Shop Box of Wonders 25-Piece Holiday Advent Calendar

Right now, you can score this advent calendar at such a huge discount, thanks to the Christmas in July sale going on at QVC. You can even pick this up with free shipping. Until Sept. 30, 2023, this calendar will be exclusive to QVC, so make sure to pick it up now. And hot tip: while you’re shopping for your advent calendar, don’t forget about everyone else on your shopping list. QVC has a ton of other advent cals perfect for your mom, sister, or bestie. We love their 12-Day Holiday Cookie Advent Calendar (on sale for $45.60), their Vintage Wine Estates 12 Bottle Wine Advent Calendar (on sale for $96.00), and the Santa’s Secret Snack Advent Calendar, which is packed with popcorn with sweet and savory seasonings (on sale for $44.96).