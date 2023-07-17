NYC It-Girls Are Using This Amazon Mini Fan to Beat the Heat This Summer

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We’re no longer in that cute phase of summer where you can comfortably eat outdoors and go on long walks. We’re at the point where the second you step outside, you instantly sweat buckets and throw your hair up in a messy bun. I think we can all agree that there’s literally nothing worse than the sticky, humid heat of summer, especially when you live in New York City. I swear the skyscrapers and pavement are actually just massive space heaters. And don’t get me started about the suffocating, sweltering nightmare New York subway stations turn into come summertime. Thankfully, NYC TikTok It-girls have shared their secret to surviving even the hottest summers — the Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan .

It all started last week when I saw @lilly.eveee post a clip (that has since gone v. viral) of her fan. “Hot girls bring their mini fan everywhere they go in the summer. I don’t make the rules,” she captioned the video of herself cooling off. I, too, take an underground station like the one she was waiting at almost every single day, and I know just how boiling it is down there. So the fact that she was able to wear a hoodie AND not break a sweat was amazing. After seeing her post a second video of the small, but evidently, mighty fan in action, I knew I had to scoop it up before it went out of stock.

JisuLife

Spec-wise, the Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan — which comes in five colors — is super compact and portable, clocking in at about 1.5 inches wide and just under five inches tall. It folds out to use as a handheld fan, and it also has the capability to be placed upright on a desk or table for hands-free usage. When done, it folds back in on itself, tucking in blades and all for conveniently storing away in a pocket or purse. But don’t be fooled by the compact design — the fast, two-speed fan really does create a powerful breeze on a hot day. The device is USB rechargeable and has a super long battery life of up to 21 hours on a full charge. But wait — there’s more! This fan is not just a regular ‘ol fan. This three-in-one device also comes with a flashlight function and can be used as an external power bank to charge your phone.

RELATED: Beat The Summer Heat With These 10 Prime Day Cooling Product Deals

With all of these capabilities, it’s no wonder why it’s popular with It-girls and Amazon shoppers alike. Nearly 34,000 reviewers rated the fan five stars, raving that it’s great for traveling, hiking, trips to the amusement park, days in the office, and even hot flashes. “I took this fan to a study abroad program in Italy,” one reviewer writes, “It was perfect to dry makeup while sweating, cool down in hot buildings and keep from overheating while walking nearly 10 miles a day in the city. The battery lasted forever, and it is small enough that I took it in my bag everywhere I went.

“I cannot express how this thing has taken over my life…Once you know the bliss of having this with you 24/7, you will never be able to leave the house without it,” writes one shopper. “Insanely great battery power and ability to sit in different positions. I’m not exaggerating when I say I bring this thing with me everywhere, and it is a lifesaver. Without a doubt one of my best purchases this entire year.”

If you’re not quite sold, I’ve got good news — the Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan is on sale right now for 42 percent off. So what are you waiting for? Shop the best-selling portable fan right now. You can thank me later. 😉