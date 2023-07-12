7 Best Pet Hair Remover Deals to Shop This Prime Day, Including a TikTok Viral Lint Remover

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Day two of Prime Day 2023 is almost done, and I can truly say that this year’s deals are some of the best I’ve seen. From electronics and tech to fashion, home, and beauty, Amazon is really doing its thing when it comes to dropping prices on some of the most popular products on the planet. They’ve even dropped prices on some of the best pet hair cleaning tools around, many of which have gone viral on TikTok.

If you’re a cat or dog owner, like myself, you can definitely feel my pain when it comes to pesky pet hairs taking over your home. No matter how much you love your fur baby, the issue can quickly become overwhelming when dog hair gets all over your sofa, carpet, furniture, and clothing. From vacuuming to lint rolling, it seems the job is never done when removing pet hair, lint, and dander from your home.

While it may seem like a futile task, figuring out how to remove pet hair effectively will bring you instant peace of mind. That said, there are some really great dog and cat hair remover tools available on Amazon and the best part is that many of them are on sale for Prime Day, making this the perfect time to finally get control of the issue.

Whether you’re an avid pet lover or just dog-sitting for a friend, keep scrolling to find the best pet hair remover tools to make having a pet in your home feel a whole lot less gross.

Remember, many of these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members only. If you’re not a member already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these pet hair remover tools.

Photo: ChomChom.

Remove pet hair instantly using the TikTok viral ChomChom lint remover. It works like magic on upholstery, beds, and car seats without the need for sticky tape, batteries, or a power outlet. Don’t believe me? Just check out #chomchom on TikTok and check out the results. All you have to do is roll it the affected area and the hair is automatically lifted and put into the attached receptacle, which you then dump into the trash. It is now 37% off during Prime Day.

Amazon

Another TikTok favorite is the Uproot Cleaner Pro which claims to pick up every pet hair in sight with just one swipe. It needs no batteries, sticky tape, or vacuum bags to operate and can be used on furniture, car seats, carpets, and more over and over again. Watching it pick up hair is also unbelievably satisfying. Just take a look at this popular TikTok video. Grab one at 48% off today.

Looking for a heavy-duty and quick way to pick up pet hairs? Give the popular Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Vacuum a try. It offers power pet hair pickup, thanks to its cyclonic pet hair spooling system and tangle-free brush roll. It also comes with additional pet hair cleaning tools such as a LED lighted crevice tool, Pet TurboEraser Tool, and a 2-in-1 pet dusting brush. At 40% off, this is an Amazon deal.

The Lilly Pet Hair Remover can remove years of stubborn, matted hair in just a few quick strokes. This device claims to be 10x faster than vacuuming alone and is great for use on car seats, upholstery, carpets, and more. Save $3 this Prime Day.

Brellavi

A swipe of this fur remover brush will remove pet hair in an instant. It features a soft double-sided surface that’s safe for sofas, clothing, and more. This tool is not only quick and easy to use but comes with a self-cleaning base that keeps the tool itself in top condition. Pet parents can get it at 20% this Prime Day.

MGDYSS

Constantly dealing with pet hairs on your clothing is both annoying and embarrassing. But did you know that there’s a solution that works as you do your laundry? MGDYSS Pet Hair Remover for laundry ball removes pet hairs in the washing machine as you clean your clothing. Made of nylon and polypropylene material, these reusable balls catch pet hairs so your clothes emerge from the washing machine as well as new. Save 20% during Prime Day 2023.

Konizy

A good old-fashioned lint roller always does the trick when it comes to removing pet fur from clothing, furniture, and upholstery. This value pack of five rolls comes with 500 sheets which is sure to last you a long time and at $14,97, it’s definitely a great bargain.