Beat The Summer Heat With These 10 Prime Day Cooling Product Deals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Trips to the beach, backyard BBQs, and poolside hangouts are undoubtedly the coolest activities summer has to offer. But you know what’s not so cool? The weather. Yes, it’s sunny without a cloud in the sky, but it’s also agonizingly hot, which in turn can make your day miserable with hot flashes and lots of sweat. In the past, the best way to cool down was by standing in front of the refrigerator with the door open. Now, there are plenty of innovations on Amazon that will help you beat the heat. And better yet, they’re all on major sale for Prime Day, with prices starting as low as $5.

From face rollers to fans, skincare masks to doggie mats, we’ve rounded up the top-selling cooling products to keep you and your friends and fam chill all season long. FYI, these discounts are only available to Prime members, so if you’re not one already, sign up today to gain access to exclusive deals, along with many other perks such as fast and free shipping.

Ahead, find the 10 best cooling products on sale during Amazon Prime Day, reviewed and rated for Summer 2023.

Dreo

If you are trying to cool a larger area (read: living room, bedroom, whole apartment), you’ll want a fan that spreads it’s air around. Dreo’s Tower Fan does just that, with six speeds of oscilation from breeze to strong winds.

JISULIFE

Everyone knows just how brutal standing in an amusement park ride line any day between June and August is. Any bit of air helps in these sweaty situations. I would know, as I took this fan , external phone charger combo to my latest Disney World trip. It truly helped me stay sane while I was underneath the Florida sun for hours on end.

huefull

This roller serves double duty as it helps your face depuff (think morning bloat) and cool down after being out in the heat.

NEWGO

Speaking of morning puffiness, this cooling, reusable gel eye mask is perfect to get rid of dark cirles. Plus, many shoppers report headache relief from slipping this on while they rest. Just make sure that you let the mask thaw outside the freezer until it reaches a comfortable temperature for you sensitve eye area.

MICROCOSMOS

If you’re hot the second you step outside, think of just how bad your pets probably feel with their layers of fur. Give them this mat as an indoor sactuary spot that feels like cool heaven underneath their paws. They’ll thank you later!

Sukeen

Fellow runners, hikers, and bikers — these mesh towels are the best thing to refresh yourself during summer adventures. They stay cold for up to three hours after wetting and conveniently store away in a caribiner-clipped pouch.

SHUCHENGMAOYI

Ice cubes are a non-negotiable in my household — especially when hydrating on a hot day. They just make drinks *that* much colder, cooling everyone down faster. Side note — how cute is this polar bear shaped tray ?! Much more fun than just a plain ‘ol cube, IMO.

FACETORY

Aloe vera is a skincare hero for after sun care as it soothes and helps repair skin. It’s cooling soothing properties take center stage as the main ingredient in FACETORY’s Sun Bae . Pro tip — refrigerate the sheet mask before use for extra refreshment.

IB SOUND

If your fan is just not cutting it, it may be time to upgrade to a legit air conditioner. Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers love this pick as it doesn’t take up a lot of space and is “powerful for it’s size.”

JISULIFE

Thanks to a culmination of hair and shirt collars, it seems like the neck is one of the first places to get hot on your body. And once it heats up, the rest of you does, too. This fan solves that problem, blowing cool air to the sides of your neck and face in three adjustable ways.

Shop More Prime Day 2023 Deals: