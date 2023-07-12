All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Out of all of the deals you can score on Prime Day, our best bet on discounted items that are unavailable any other time of the year is to go for anything for the kitchen. Whether you’re in need of a total kitchen makeover or a small reset, tons of brands are offering great pricing. Luckily for you, we’ve compiled a massive list of cookware products for you to browse through, with discounts of up to 41% off favorites like Our Place, Le Creuset, Caraway, among plenty of others.

Don’t forget, these Prime Day discounts aren’t limited to only cookware — you can shop all of these products and plenty of others like beauty, fashion, and even fitness as long as you’re signed up to be a Prime member (you have to be in order to take advantage of the pricing). Run, don’t walk to add to cart — the sale ends today. You’ll get faster shipping, access to exclusive deals, and more.

Courtesy: Our Place.

The uber-popular cookware brand that’s taken the internet by storm and stolen plenty of hearts along the way is offering massive discounts on a few of their signature items, including the inaugural Always Pan , discounted 20% for Amazon Prime Day. It’s durable, toxin-free, and super non-stick on top of being extremely versatile – the Always Pan replaces ten traditional cookware pieces, like steamers and sauce pots.

Caraway

Perfect for creating dishes are that slower to cook like risotto, soups, mac and cheese, and stews, this durable, non-stick sauce pan from Caraway is a dreamy purchase to make on Amazon Prime Day, as it’s discounted 20%, making it right around $100 until the rest of the day.

NutriChef

For Amazon Prime Day, NutriChef is offering a 14-piece nonstick cookware set, including everything you might need for a starter kitchen and beyond. For 30% off, you’ll get 1. 5 quart and 2. 5 quart sauce pots with lids, a 5 quart dutch oven pot with lid, 12” large fry pan, 10” medium fry pan, 8” small fry pan, soup ladle, pasta fork, spatula, and strainer. All of these NutriChef products are non-stick, making them resistant to high heat. Our favorite part? They’re dishwasher safe.

Le Creuset

Cookware legend Le Creuset is practically never on sale, but this Amazon Prime Day they’re offering 31% off their Mini Cocotte, a premium pot that allows for superior heat retention. This stellar deal only lasts through the end of the day, so take advantage of this discount while you can.

T-fal

Possibly one of the best deals that’s being offered on Amazon Prime Day, this 12-piece cookware set from T-fat is only $77.34, a whopping 41% off its original pricing. The brand is known for its exceptional and durable construction, built to last and keep clean-up a breeze. The cookware is also able to withstand oven temperatures of up to 400 degrees, so it’s suitable for all kitchens and stove types.