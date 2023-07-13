This Viral Under Sink Organizer Stored ‘Twice As Much’ For One Shopper—& It’s $22 For a Few More Hours

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s safe to say that no matter how good you are at organizing your home, under each and every sink is a hot mess. I know my own sink areas are looking rough, and that’s probably because it can be hard to find solutions that fit just right. There are pipes, garbage disposals, and oddly-shaped contraptions that always seem to get in the way of having a pretty setup. But now is absolutely not the time to surrender to disarray down there.

Spicy Shelf’s Under Sink Organizer is made from durable plastic and can hold up to 40 pounds, per the brand. That means you can put all your cleaning supplies and even toiletries on top of the shelf (and underneath it, too, of course). It’s super easy to build, since it’s only four legs and one top. Plus, it expands in width, height, and depth, so you can really customize the fit to your under-sink area. That’s the key to this product and why so many shoppers sing its praises.

In fact, one TikTok account, @ourfavoritefinds even posted a video that has 88,900 views, showing how they completely transformed their sink. Just look at how perfectly the organizer fits and the sheer amount of products they can store on top of it. Marie Kondo would be impressed.

Whether the Under Sink Organizer is for your kitchen or bathroom, you’re finally going to be able to open your sink cabinets without cringing at the number of bottles and supplies strewn around. So do yourself a favor and stock up on this organization and storage hack while it’s on sale for Prime Day. The product will usually ring you up for $30, but it has a 27 percent discount right now, which brings its price down to just $22. Prime Day 2023 ends in a few hours, so don’t dilly-dally on this discount!

All you have to do to secure this deal is sign up for a Prime membership if you haven’t already. This guarantees you faster shipping, access to exclusive deals, and more. Not to mention, you literally can’t participate in Prime Day if you aren’t a member.

Photo: Spicy Shelf.

And if the TikTok alone wasn’t enough, listen to what shoppers have to say about the Under Sink Organizer.

“The garbage disposal takes up so much space. This fits around it and I can now store twice as much under the sink,” one raved.

“Without this nifty little shelf, you are really limited with storage space under the sink. These are sturdy and give you so much more space by going vertical,” wrote another shopper. “They set up in an instant. I highly recommend.”

“Very happy with this shelf. The adjustable design is pretty cool and it works great under my small bathroom sink. Really helped with my under-sink clutter! Very easy to put together,” wrote another five-star reviewer.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to shop this space-saving organizer on sale during Amazon Prime Day. You’ll be saying goodbye to under-sink clutter in no time.

