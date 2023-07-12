Kate Hudson’s Favorite Non-Stick Cookware Line Is Up to 30% Off For Amazon Prime Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve ever scrolled on the foodie side of TikTok, you’ve definitely seen Caraway’s hype-worthy cookware line. Loved by celebs like Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, and Tan France, the brand’s aesthetically pleasing pots, pans, and bakeware are not only famous for their vibrant colorways but for their non-toxic surfaces, which cook food evenly without getting stuck. Personally, I’m tired of scrubbing burnt chicken skin and leftover sauce that’s glued to the pan after I cook. That’s why I’m shopping Amazon’s Prime Day, where select Caraway pieces are up to 30 percent off their original prices.

Whether you’re looking to overhaul your entire cookware collection or just need a single powerhouse pan that does it all à la Caraway’s Sauté Pan, you’re sure to find the kitchen essential you’re looking for. Act fast, though, and sign up for a Prime membership (if you haven’t already), as items are already selling out.

Below, find the best deals on Caraway cookware available this Prime Day, going on now through July 12.

Caraway

This pan pulls double duty, as it can steam with the lid on and sauté with the lid off. Perfect for slide-off-the-pan eggs, stir-fries, and more, this durable non-stick pan makes cooking easier than ever with its weightless feel. Bonus: this cookware is oven-safe and can be used on gas, electric, or induction stovetops.

Caraway

Besides the fact that Kate Hudson used this exact bundle and colorways when she showed off her lasagna-making skills on Instagram, we love Caraway’s Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set for the fact that it comes with every piece a budding (or seasoned) chef needs. At 29 percent off (aka $129 off the original price), this set is a steal.

Caraway

Sheet pan dinners are a go-to for home chefs on a time crunch everywhere. But some pans can be a pain to clean, and leave you spending hours on the soak, scrape, and repeat process. If this is you, pick up Caraway’s Non-Stick Ceramic Baking Sheet today at just $36.

Caraway

If you don’t have a Dutch oven in your cookware arsenal, now is the time to pick one up. This piece is perfect for pasta dishes, roasts, stews, bread baking, and so much more. Your cooking game will never be the same.

