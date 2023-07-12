All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Run, don’t walk — Amazon’s Prime Day sale is still going on until the end of the day and if you’ve been on the hunt for quality Dyson products, we advise you to shop for them today. Some of Dyson’s best and greatest products are on sale, including vacuum cleaners, hair tools, and even their air purifiers.

Today’s the last day to take advantage of Prime Day discounts! Make sure you’re signed up to be a Prime Member to ensure you get great sale prices on all of the beauty, home goods, fashion, fitness, and more that are on sale during Amazon Prime Day, like all of the Dyson products we’ve rounded up below. Keep on reading to browse through our favorites.

Dyson

The rarely ever on sale Dyson V15 is the ultimate household accessory for cleaning. First off, it’s cordless, so you’re able to maneuver around your home with ease. Secondly, it deep cleans with laser precision — it’s got one that reveals microscopic dust so you don’t miss a thing. Now through the end of the day, the brand is offering 12% off their newest and latest vacuum cleaner.

Dyson

In a world plagued by pollution, an air purifier is absolutely necessary to provide the safest living environment — this one from Dyson just also happens to double as a heater and cooling fan. Trap odor, gas, pollutants, and more while Dyson’s technology sends clean, purified air throughout the entire room. It’s a whopping 30% off for Prime Day.

Dyson

Dyson’s super popular Hair Dryer is still on sale for the second day of Amazon Prime Day. You’ll receive 10% percent off the styling tool when you check out as a Prime Member. The Dyson Supersonic is made for drying hair quickly and precision styling, while simultaneously protecting the hair from heat damage. You’ll receive all five styling attachments as well, perfect for styling each and every hair type.

Dyson.

The only hair straightener with flexing plates that mold and shape to gather the hair with extra control. This cordless Dyson Corrale helps you with getting that same, sleek look but with less heat and much less damage. Did we mention it’s got intelligent heat control that helps regulate the tool’s temperature? It’s on sale now for 20% off, a rare discount we almost never see.

Dyson

With the strongest suction of any vacuum, the Dyson Ball 2’s superior strength makes it perfect for navigating clean-up in your home. Engineered with technology that uses whole-machine filtration to ensure nothing is poured back into your space’s environment, this vacuum cleaner gets rid of dust, dirt, grime, pet hair, and so much more. Did we mention it’s also got a 5-year warranty and a lifetime of Dyson customer support?