All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you haven’t already heard, Prime Day 2023 is officially here. That’s right, one of the year’s biggest shopping events is currently in full swing and there are currently hundreds of amazing deals to take advantage of including the best household essentials, decor, and more.

With summer hitting its midpoint, many of us are looking forward to family visits and we can’t think of a better time to get your house in order. If you’re looking for a way to save money and get your home organized and clean using the best household essentials, Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to do it.

Much like Prime Day 2022, Amazon has dropped the prices on some of the most popular home goods and necessities on the planet. This is a great time to finally check some items off that home essentials list you’ve been saving in your notes — and save some major coin while doing it.

Right now, you can find household essentials like kitchen sponges, shower curtain liners, carpet cleaners, and dish towels on Amazon at a fraction of their regular prices. There are even major deals taking place on toilet paper in bulk, because let’s face it, you can never have too much.

RELATED: The Best Headphone Deals to Shop During Prime Day—Including Apple AirPods Max For $100 Off

If you’re looking to shop and save on items like this and more, we’ve gathered a list of the best home essential Prime Day deals Amazon has to offer.

This year’s Prime Day event is taking place July 11 and 12, so be sure to act quickly so you don’t miss out. Also be sure to keep in mind that most Prime Day deals are offered to Prime members only. If you’re not a Prime member, you can always sign up for a free trial Prime Membership and start saving today.

Courtesy of Amazon.

The Bissell Little Green Machine for less than $90? I urge you to run, don’t walk. I personally have this small, but mighty, carpet and upholstery cleaner and I can tell you first hand that it does everything it claims and more. It is a true miracle worker and has removed stains I thought would never leave my carpet or sofa. Don’t believe me? Just take a look at some of its 44,615 5-star Amazon ratings or head over to TikTok and check out #littlegreenmachine.

Reel

Bamboo toilet paper is an eco-friendly alternative to traditional toilet paper since it is made of sustainable materials that break down fully and quickly, making a smaller impact on the environment. Other benefits of bamboo toilet paper include its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Downside? It can be hella expensive. If you’re looking to stock up or give it a try, this is a great chance to get up to 40% off.

Downluxe

Shower curtain liners are just one of those things you always want to have on hand when it’s time to change your current one out. This clear, lightweight PEVA option fits most standard size showers and bathtubs and has three weighted magnets at the bottom to keep it in place and reduce mess when showering. Grab one — or a few today for less than $5.

Scrub-it

[Text Wrapping Break]Scrub-it Multi-Purpose Sponges Prime Price: $9.98 Reg: $25.98

A six-pack of multipurpose sponges that clean and scour for less than $10? Sign us up! These double-sided sponges offer the best of both worlds. They have an abrasive side for pots, pans, tub grout and a soft microfiber side that effectively cleans more delicate surfaces like countertops and dishes. These household essentials are made of safe and durable materials that are designed to last and can be easily cleaned in the washer and dryer. Save 62% this Prime Day.

Amazon

Flour sack dish cloths offer many benefits including absorbency and lint free drying. Made of 100% pure ring spun cotton, their large 28 x 28 size makes them perfect for drying dishes, countertops, and more. With nearly 24,000 perfect ratings, this 6 pack from Utopia is certainly one of the most popular flour sack dish cloths on Amazon and this Prime Day, you can get them for 16% off.

There are lots of awesome cleaning product deals to be scored on Prime Day. This year, you can get a three pack of Mrs. Meyer’s liquid dish soap for $10.13, which comes to about $3.38 a bottle. That’s an amazon savings considering the regular price point of $4.48 and up at comparable retailers.

Amazon

Get hands-free control of your home’s lighting with these Kasa smart light bulbs. Turn them on and off, change colors or dim the room through Alexa or Google Assistant using only the sound of your voice. They can additionally be controlled from anywhere using your smartphone and operated via timer. With over 8,700 perfect reviews, these have become a favorite of many. Save $8 on a pack of two during this year’s Prime Day event.

Amazon

Ready to get control of that cluttered garage or utility closet? This broom holder and garden tool organizer is a great start. It features 11 storage spots in total and mounts on the wall to save space. Use it to store brooms, mops, rakes, shovels, and other supplies with a weight up to 35 pounds in total. It also comes with all the screws and anchors needed to mount it along with step-by-step written and video instructions for fool-proof installation.