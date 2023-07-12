The Rainbow Knife Set Selena Gomez Used on Selena + Chef Is 70% Off For Prime Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Prime Day is about half-way over, so now’s your chance to scour this year’s incredible deals if you’ve yet to already. Many of yesterday’s discounts have expanded into today, with even more juicy deals on the horizon. All you have to do is be a Prime member to see the discounted percentages and shop popular items, like this iridescent rainbow knife set that made an appearance on Selena + Chef.

If you haven’t seen Selena Gomez’s popular cooking show on MAX, Warner Bros. Discovery’s exclusive streaming service with thousands of hours of TV shows, movies and content from networks like Discovery Channel, HBO, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Animal Planet and Eurosport, head on over right now to score a membership for 50 percent off during Prime Day (this only lasts for 24 more hours!) The membership is just $7.99 for two months, which is a rare deal we don’t see often.

Now, the reason we’re all here: The knife set that made its famous debut on Gomez’s show is 70 percent off right now as a Prime Day deal, bringing the total price down to $18 from $60. If you’re all about aesthetic kitchenware that also effectively helps you whip up meals, this is the one not to miss.

The 12-piece set includes six knives with matching covers, including a 8-inch chef’s knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 5-inch fine edge utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife (all with corresponding sheaths.) Chop meat, fish, fruits, veggies, herbs, breads, cheeses, whatever your heart desires. There are also larger 14-piece and 17-piece sets available if you’re in need of more options.

Each knife is made from stainless steel and coated in titanium, making it all the more rust-proof for the days (or years) ahead. Plus, they can be run through the dishwasher without wear or tear. Their rainbow colorful effect will look stunning on display, whether you’re storing them on your countertop or putting them out during serving for guests to see.

The set has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with over 14,000 five-star ratings, so we’re expecting this one to go fast. Snatch up your own mermaid-core knife set while it’s 70 percent off, today only.



