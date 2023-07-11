These ‘Crisp & Cool’ Egyptian Cotton Sheets Are Over $100 Off For Just Two Days 

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you have yet to swap your sheets for summertime, we highly recommend doing so. Opting for sweat-wicking, cooler sheets for the warmer weather will increase your sleep quality tenfold, especially if you tend to run hot during the night. There’s no better time to hop to than this week; the Internet is full of insane deals, from Amazon Prime Day to discount-adjacent alternative retailer sales, such as Peacock Alley’s Friends and Family event.

The bedding brand has tons of home good options to shop, especially now more than ever during the two-day sale event—that’s right, these juicy discounts only run until the end of day on July 12, so make like the wind. It all includes luxury bedding—these Egyptian cotton sheets are over $100 off—bath, beach towels, robes and more, plus already marked down items on sale pages (so you can save even more).

Just make sure to use code FAM15 at checkout to secure your discount. Free shipping is applicable to all orders $250 and above.

Made from the finest certified 100 percent Egyptian cotton percale, this sheet set feels “luxuriously soft” right out of the package. The material also feels cooling to the touch, so any hot sleepers should find them irresistible this summer. Each set contains a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two coordinating pillowcases. Since they are already on sale, shoppers can save 25 percent total with the use of the additional coupon code.

Swap out your old beach towel for something ultra-soft and cute, like this 100 percent cotton, 500-gram weight (A.K.A. feels high-quality and long-lasting). It comes in four different striped designs, all of which are down to $75 before the coupon code.

The time to upgrade your pillow collection is now, especially since Peacock Alley’s cushioned White Goose Down Pillow is on sale.

This 100 percent cotton blanket was made to be utilized throughout the year; it’ll keep you warm in the winter, act as an additional layer during chilly spring days and keep sweating to a minimum in the summer.