If You’ve Been Meaning To Update Your TV, Now’s The Time: Save $500 On The Frame & Other Insane Deals at Walmart+ Week

Life is made up of rare occurrences. It’s rare to find a NYC July day that hovers under 85 degrees; it’s rare to find a career that you love; and it’s rare to find the iconic Samsung Frame TV on sale. Although I can’t do anything to help you out with the first two, I can point you in the right direction of summer savings at Walmart that will seriously rock your world if you’re looking to upgrade your living or bedroom.

In my small Brooklyn studio apartment, I only have one full-sized wall where you can actually hang things. The rest have windows or shelves for the kitchen area. So when I set out to decorate, I knew adding a Samsung Frame was top of my list. I’ve lost count of how many times I had a friend over and absolutely shocked them that I had a TV on the wall and not a painting, as the Frame disguises itself to be. Here’s a pic of my setup so you can see what I mean—and yes, that’s a framed photo of Lady Gaga on the right ;).

When the TV’s not on, it looks just like another picture hanging on the wall. And from one Samsung Frame owner to another, I’ll let you in on a little secret: you can even shop different Frame wallpapers on Etsy; I love to do this for holiday backgrounds during Halloween and Christmas. But anyway, back to the sale!

SAMSUNG 65″ Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

All you have to do to secure this $500+ discount is become a Walmart+ member. Walmart+ is basically Walmart’s free loyalty program; you just have to sign up with your email address and then you can start automatically reaping the rewards at checkout. That means you can take this Frame TV home for 27% off.

But it’s not just the Samsung Frame that’s on sale. There are tons of other smart TVs discounted for $300 and $100 off, depending on what you’re looking for.

TCL 55″ Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV

This 55″ Roku smart TV is discounted 57 percent off, making it a great option for anyone who wants an affordable smart TV with Roku built right in. Before I had my Samsung, I had a smart TV just like this one, and Roku is super simple to manage and operate once you sign up for a free account.

TCL 65in. Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

If you want something a little larger, this 65-inch option is perfect, and you’ll save 48% in the process. No matter which TV you pick up, you’ll save hundreds of dollars in the process. Upgrade your living room area or get the TV of your dreams until the Walmart+ sale is over at the end of this week.