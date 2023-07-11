All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Spice up your home with a new TV. These TV Prime Day deals are incomparable to other retailers and you absolutely don’t want to miss out. With any size TV for your living room, bedroom, or even your own bathroom, Amazon has your back with all of these screen options.

TV prices have been slashed down to more than 40% off or more for Amazon’s most coveted day. Most TVs that are on sale include Fire TV, which allows you to stream your favorite TV show with any app of your choosing. Fire TV also includes Prime Video where you can stream and rent your favorite movies or your favorite Prime Video Originals (psssst…we can’t wait for The Summer I Turned Pretty).

If you're going to take advantage of these epic deals, you do have to be an Amazon Prime Member. Prime members also get access to Prime Video, which is Amazon's own streaming service.

Many Fire TVs also include voice assistant Alexa which you can use your voice to manage TV power, volume, navigation, playback, and input switching. If you’re undecided about which show to watch, just press the microphone button and say, “Find dramas,” and Alexa will show you search results from a central catalog of hundreds of integrated apps and channels. The capabilities go beyond your basic entertainment system: start a video call with Alexa Communications or Zoom, or show picture-in-picture live camera feeds without interrupting your workout.

And don’t get us started on the quality of these TVs. This Fire TV which is $300(!!!) off for Prime Day has 4K Ultra HD quality. It includes all of the above and fits snugly in your apartment living room or your bedroom. Play video games on your Nintendo Switch or PS5 with these amazing graphics. Don’t believe us? See these Amazon Prime TV deals for yourself.

Courtesy of Amazon

Probably the best deal we could find. This Amazon Fire TV is on sale for 75 percent off! Sign up for Prime and you can be invited to partake in this exclusive sale and get the TV of your dreams. This TV has all your favorite apps with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, Pluto TV, Tubi, Paramount+, and others.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Hisense 58-inch Quantum Dot Smart Fire TV is an incredible option for those who want cinema-like quality right in their own homes. With Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+, you can experience an amazing viewing experience.

Courtesy of Amazon.

At $65 off, you shouldn’t pass up this Insignia TV. Watch all of your favorite streaming services on this crystal-clear 4K smart TV . It’s equipped with Fire TV, so you can use your voice to control the remote.

Are you conflicted about whether you want to hang up a piece of art or a TV in your home? Well, look no further! The Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame is set up like an actually art frame and the quality is beyond believable. When you’re not watching your favorite show, the TV becomes your own personal art exhibit. Just switch on Art Mode; When the TV’s off, The Frame becomes a display of your art collection, thanks to the built-in motion sensor and matte screen setting.

Quality over everything. If you want super-duper clear pictures on your screen, the Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series is your best bet. The TV is equipped with Regza Engine 4K— Toshiba’s high-performance 4K engine for stunning picture quality, with ultra essential PQ technology combined with a high-quality LCD panel.

Courtesy of Amazon

A simple starter TV with Roku capabilities and a perfect screen. Browse 250+ free live channels with the Live TV Channel Guide to find what to watch next.

Courtesy of Amazon

You can’t escape AI— even TVs have AI integrated into their systems. With LG’s B2 Series Smart TV, the advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K algorithmically adapts and adjusts picture and sound quality for a lifelike viewing experience with depth and rich color.

Courtesy of Amazon

A cheap and affordable 4K Smart TV, the Pioneer Smart Fire TV has ultra-vivid picture quality, sharper contrast, and a more precise color palette.

