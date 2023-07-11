You Probably Need to Replace These Basic Survival Essentials, So Do It While They’re on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Let’s be real: Times are financially tough for many of us. Excess purchases and big splurges may not necessarily be in the cards this Prime Day, even with all the stellar deals that have you contemplating reaching for your wallet. But just because you may not have expendable cash to throw around doesn’t mean you can’t take part in Prime Day. If anything, it’s the perfect excuse to stock up on all those things around the house you probably needed to replace ages ago—think shower curtain liners, air fryer sheets and most exciting of all, sponges.

Amazon is a great spot for securing all your needs in one fell swoop, be it fashion staples or affordable beauty items. The same can be said for routine survival basics—it’s easily a primary go-to for things like dish soap, laundry detergent and window cleaner for many, since it carries tons of name brands for less.

Below, find all the not-so-sexy essentials we’d recommend adding to your cart in bulk this Prime Day. As always, sign up for subscribe and save purchases so you never have to think about these things again.

These vacuum sealed bags will keep certain foods fresh for weeks. You can also simply cut the roll to fit properly wrap specific foods. They’re also freezer, refrigerator, microwave, and boil safe.

There’s not much to say here—it’s decent toilet paper and you definitely need it.

I’m a huge fan of this no-BS ingredient laundry detergent . Plus, it leaves the most therapeutic smell behind on my clothing, sheets, whatever.

Go take a look at your current shower curtain liner and tell me it’s not gross. Yeah….that’s what I thought. Replace it with this highly-reviewed option that’s down to $8.

Better to be safe than sorry. Scoop up this Apple watch screen protector to keep your expensive watch in mint condition.

Ever lost your iPhone charger and had absolutely zero back-ups? Next time, avoid running around town to pick one up and stock up on this bulk-pack now. I promise it will charge just as fast, if not faster, than your name brand charger.

Time for a new steam mop? Snatch up this super good deal on a complete set, equipped with three microfiber pads that can be used wet or dry across a variety of surfaces.

I can’t tell you how many times keeping a protein bar in my bag has saved me from random strikes of hunger during my commute home from work. These cookies and cream bars taste absolutely amazing.

Don’t even lie right now, when’s the last time you changed your pillowcases? Two weeks ago? I heard a fact that not changing your pillowcase for a week builds up more grime than a toilet seat.

Same goes for your makeup brushes and makeup sponges; those things can really get nasty. Scoop this fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested cleaner.