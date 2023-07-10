All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon is shaking things up for Prime Day 2023. In case you’re unaware, Prime Day lands on July 11 and July 12 this year, which means early Prime Day discounts have already dropped. But don’t stress if you haven’t had your finger on the clicker all weekend—the best has yet to come. In addition to offering limited-time $2 Amazon Prime memberships, the retailer is also releasing an exclusive access part of the two-day sale; shoppers can peruse “Invite-Only” deals that have some of the most impressive prices you’ll see this week.

How Do I Get an Invite to Amazon’s Invite-Only Prime Day Deals?

It won’t take much time to request invites to exclusive product deals, though beware the clock is ticking on curating your list (most invite windows end once Prime Day begins). You must already be an Amazon Prime member to shop these deals, so now’s the time to take advantage of the limited $2 deal yet.

Prime customers can request an invite to purchase products that are included in the Invite-Only deals. Simply find an “Invite-Only Prime Deal” that you’ll want to purchase during Prime Day through the Deals page. Select “Request Invite” (you may notice an “available by invitation” description on select product pages), after which you’ll receive an email notification confirming your request. If Amazon invites you to purchase the product during Prime Day, you’ll receive an email or mobile push notification at some point during the event.

Is There a Limited Quantity of Invite-Only Prime Day Deals?

Technically, yes. Per Amazon, not all invite requests will be granted. Just as you’ll receive an invite to shop the product during Prime Day, you’ll also get an email notification alerting that you were not selected to participate in the deal. Only one invite can be requested per item, so it’s essentially like a lottery.

That said, you are allowed to request an invite for more than one Invite-Only deal. Should you get selected to shop it, you’ll have until the end of Prime Day (midnight EST on July 12) to buy the product.

What Are Some of the Invite-Only Deals?

There’s a reason a virtual line has already started forming for some of these deals; they are seriously juicy. We’d recommend throwing your hat into the ring for these incredible discounts, like 75 percent off smartTVs (available for just $100) and 50 percent off celeb-loved skincare devices .

These deals won’t be accessible to the general public once Prime Day officially begins, so start requesting your invites ASAP!

Amazon

Calling all Star Wars fans! How cool is this limited-edition stand for Amazon Echo Dots?

Motorola

Motorola Razr phones are making a comeback; score this super sleek device with its iconic flip design for less during Prime Day’s Invite-Only deals.

Sodastream

The SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker is perfect for tiny apartments and smaller spaces. Request an invite to purchase it for 44 percent off.