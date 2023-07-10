Target’s Circle Week Sale Goes Past Prime Day & Includes 50% Off Summer Accessories, Beauty Cash Back & More

Target Circle members listen up because this week, savings are so big you’ll feel like you’re actually getting paid to shop, and in some case (ahem beauty cash back deals), you actually will be. Now if you’re not a Circle member and don’t have any idea what that means, don’t panic. All you have to do to be a Circle member and therefore snag these summer savings deals is to sign up for free at Target.com/circle. Just input your email and you’ll instantly gain access to the sale.

Just make sure to shop from July 9, 2023 through July 15, 2023, because that’s when the savings will end. The best deals we’ve spotted this week are definitely in the beauty, outdoor summer accessories, and home sections. If you spend $40 on select health and beauty products, you’ll score a free $10 Target gift card to use on future purchases. Headed to a beach vacation with your besties this month? Pick up pool floats, games, and more starting at just $3. Plus, certain home decor items are on sale too if your apartment could use a summer spruce.

Here’s everything we’re shopping during the Circle Week summer savings event.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Fashion Pool Lounge Float Silver

A pool float with a cup holder is literally all you need to enter vacation land, even if you’re just in your inflatable pool in your backyard. Hey, a closeup Instagram shot will never know the difference.

Catch Ball 4pc Game Set

You can either buy a lemonade for $5 or this catch ball game set for $2.50 and have it last for all of your future summers to come.

Fine’ry Body Mist Fragrance Spray

The Fine’ry scent collection at Target is TikTok-viral for a reason. They have the best, long-lasting scent dupes of your favorite luxury perfumes and most cost just $15. Grab one during Circle week and load up your cart to $40 to score a $10 gift card in return.

BISSELL Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner

This deep cleaner exploded on TikTok for how fast it gets out stains on your couch, rug, or anywhere. This typically retails for $133, but during Circle Week you can save 25%.

Brewster Indigo Holden Peel & Stick Wallpaper

Trust me; as a renter, peel and stick wallpaper is one of the best and easiest ways to totally transform your space. And right now you can save 25% on NuWallpaper and Brewster wall paper to upgrade that entryway you’ve been thinking about redoing.