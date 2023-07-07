Amazon Is Giving Out Prime Memberships For Just $2 Right Now—Snag These Insane Early Prime Day Deals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In case you haven’t heard, Amazon Prime Day is happening next week. The retailer’s shopping extravaganza is taking place on July 11 and July 12, where the deals are expected to be just as juicy as last year, if not more exciting. You can score the best prices on a range of items, be it essentials for your kitchen or big-ticket items like Apple AirPods. Whatever your agenda, you’ll need a Prime Membership to take part in all the mayhem.

Lucky for any of those who have yet to join the club, Amazon is giving shoppers a truly magical deal right now: You can sign up for a Prime Membership for just $2—yes, that cheap. I don’t recall this ever happening in my many years of working Prime Day, so I’d recommend seizing the moment before it’s gone.

You can sign up right now for just $1.99 to take part in all of Prime Day’s offerings for the next week. After that week is up, your monthly membership cost will go up to the normal price of $14.99. You can also cancel anytime, so if your goal is solely to explore all the Prime Day discounts on July 11 and 12, take advantage while you can.

We’d recommend securing your membership right now while all of Amazon’s Early Prime Day deals are currently live. While the best is yet to come, there’s some seriously good items to add to your cart ahead of then. Hot ticket items tend to sell out or fluctuate in cost, so you might as well get some things on your list checked off now.

Check out our editor-picked early Prime Day deals to shop now, so you can make the most of your week-long $2 membership.

Photo: Apple.

Apple AirPods – 2nd Generation (23% off)

These second-generation AirPods might not be the newest iteration, but they sure do work well. Plus, they’re a whopping 23 percent off right now.

Amazon

Jennifer Aniston’s go-to protein powder for improving hair growth is on sale right now!

Courtesy of Maybelline.

This Maybelline mascara always sells like crazy, likely because it gives that false lash effect everyone is chasing.

Amazon

There’s seriously no better time to replace your TV; snag this Firestick compatible smartTV for a whopping 50 percent off.

If your electric bills are driving you up a wall, consider this cost-effective alternative space cooler. It also acts as a humidifier at the same time.

Shark

Shark easily has some of the best vacuums around, including this self-cleaning robot that’s compatible with Alexa devices. Score it for 50 percent off right now.

Amazon

Tons of Amazon home devices are marked down already, including the best-selling Echo Dot. It brings an improved audio experience compared to any previous Echo Dot to any room.