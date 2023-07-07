Read Next: Tom Brady’s Diet: What The Former NFL Player Eats & His Meals
Amazon Is Giving Out Prime Memberships For Just $2 Right Now—Snag These Insane Early Prime Day Deals

This won’t last long.
Amazon Prime $2 Membership Deal
In case you haven’t heard, Amazon Prime Day is happening next week. The retailer’s shopping extravaganza is taking place on July 11 and July 12, where the deals are expected to be just as juicy as last year, if not more exciting. You can score the best prices on a range of items, be it essentials for your kitchen or big-ticket items like Apple AirPods. Whatever your agenda, you’ll need a Prime Membership to take part in all the mayhem.

Lucky for any of those who have yet to join the club, Amazon is giving shoppers a truly magical deal right now: You can sign up for a Prime Membership for just $2—yes, that cheap. I don’t recall this ever happening in my many years of working Prime Day, so I’d recommend seizing the moment before it’s gone.

Amazon Prime Membership

$1.99 $14.99 87% Off
SIGN UP Now

You can sign up right now for just $1.99 to take part in all of Prime Day’s offerings for the next week. After that week is up, your monthly membership cost will go up to the normal price of $14.99. You can also cancel anytime, so if your goal is solely to explore all the Prime Day discounts on July 11 and 12, take advantage while you can.

We’d recommend securing your membership right now while all of Amazon’s Early Prime Day deals are currently live. While the best is yet to come, there’s some seriously good items to add to your cart ahead of then. Hot ticket items tend to sell out or fluctuate in cost, so you might as well get some things on your list checked off now. 

Check out our editor-picked early Prime Day deals to shop now, so you can make the most of your week-long $2 membership.

Apple AirPods Second Generation Amazon
Photo: Apple.

Apple AirPods – 2nd Generation (23% off)

These second-generation AirPods might not be the newest iteration, but they sure do work well. Plus, they’re a whopping 23 percent off right now.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

$99.99 (was $129)
Buy Now
Vital Proteins
Amazon

Jennifer Aniston’s go-to protein powder for improving hair growth is on sale right now!

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder

$24.98
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Best Lengthening Mascaras 2021
Courtesy of Maybelline.

This Maybelline mascara always sells like crazy, likely because it gives that false lash effect everyone is chasing.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Washable Mascara

$8.03 (was $11.99)
Buy Now
INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon

There’s seriously no better time to replace your TV; snag this Firestick compatible smartTV for a whopping 50 percent off.


INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

$149.99 299.99 50% Off
Buy Now

If your electric bills are driving you up a wall, consider this cost-effective alternative space cooler. It also acts as a humidifier at the same time.

Dr.me Portable AC

36.99
Buy Now
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Shark

Shark easily has some of the best vacuums around, including this self-cleaning robot that’s compatible with Alexa devices. Score it for 50 percent off right now.

Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum

$299.99 599.99 50% Off
Buy Now
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon

Tons of Amazon home devices are marked down already, including the best-selling Echo Dot. It brings an improved audio experience compared to any previous Echo Dot to any room.

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

$22.99 49.99 54% Off
Buy Now
