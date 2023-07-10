I can remember all of my most major spills when I stop to think about it. There was the time my entire refrigerator door shelf collapsed and shattered a just-bought wine bottle to the floor. There was the time I was pouring my coffee into a tumbler, and the coffee just totally missed and got all over for some reason. And then there was the time when I dropped an entire jar of mayonnaise (plastic, thank goodness!), and it’s sticky, gloopy contents were all over my kitchen floor.

Each time one of these catastrophic spills happened, I wished I had an easy tool to clean up the mess for me without having to get my hands dirty, but I was always forced to use paper towels and a dustpan. So when I saw the TikTok-viral Tineco 3-in-1 mop/vacuum models, I knew it was time to upgrade. The Tineco vacuum/mops can replace your entire cleaning closet full of brooms, dust pans, mops, buckets, and even your current bulky vacuum.

If you haven’t seen this thing in action on TikTok, you’re seriously missing out. It can clean up hard messes like cereal and food crumbs, wet messes like drink spills, and whatever’s in between, like condiment spills. And better yet, it’s discounted as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale going on from July 10, 2023, through July 12, 2023.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Tineco is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tineco – iFloor 3 Plus – 3 in 1 Mop, Vacuum & Self Cleaning Floor Washer

TikTok user @eastcoastdiy sold me on this model after watching her video comparing different Tineco vacuums cleaning up the same mess. Spoiler alert: they all did a supreme job, so the upgraded versions are really about the extra bells and whistles you get with the purchase. The iFloor 3 plus model lands somewhere in the middle, but it’s a step above the iFloor 3 regular.

It’s lightweight, cordless, and it comes with more accessories. Compared to the iFloor 3, it comes with two times the total accessories, including two more brush rollers and two filters, so you’re set for a while after purchase. The iFloor 3 plus typically retails for $299.99, but as part of the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale, you can shave $100 off of the total price, making it just $199.99 from July 10, 2023, through July 12, 2023.

I personally think this is the best Tineco model bang for your buck, but if you want to upgrade, there is a self-cleaning model that’s also on sale for $150 off.

Tineco – Floor One S5 Extreme – 3 in 1 Mop, Vacuum & Self Cleaning Smart Floor Washer

This 3-in-1 model has an increased tank size so it can wipe up more messes, and an optimized battery that has a 35-minute run time without having to return for a charge.

But the best feature by far has to be the built-in self-cleaning mode that automatically washes and cleans out the inner tubing and brush roller. You can save TK on this model during the Black Friday in July sale as well.

No matter which Tinaco model you pick up, it’s 100 percent guaranteed to make your life easier. Now’s the best time to check out this TikTok viral vacuum and mop so you can save $100+ on the top models. Just make sure you shop before July 12 when the sale ends.