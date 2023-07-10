I get it; I live in a studio apartment, and it’s tinier than tiny. Living in a small space can be difficult, but it can also be a fun challenge! Not buying it? Well, hopefully, I can convince you. There is still plenty you can do with a small space or a rental space, so you can spice it up and make it entirely your own.

To help make it easier and way less overwhelming, start by picking a decor trend to make your space feel cohesive. Then look for items within your chosen vibe that have a small-ish footprint. When all is said and done, you’ll have a perfectly curated home that you actually want to spend time in. My little studio has room for my bed, a couch/coffee table area, and I even managed to squeeze in a tiny work desk, so trust me, it’s possible to curate a cute, small place that looks good, too. Here are five TikTok decor trends that can help guide you on how to decorate your small space. Plus, our favorite picks from Urban Outfitters to match each aesthetic—most of which are 30% off during their huge home sale. (The sale ends July 19th, so don’t sleep on these steals!)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Urban Outfitters is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

’90s-Inspired Celestial Decor

It’s like Practical Magic, but just a little bit darker…in a good way. This is for all the witches out there who want their home to reflect their everyday lives. If you’re into moody colors, late-night tarot readings with your bestie, and spells to get over your ex, this trend is for you.

Celestial Metal Wall Hanging

Every witch needs her north star, and this celestial wall hanging can be the north star of your home. Whether you have a mantle or just an entryway, this is a great focal point for any coven. I am lacking wall space in my studio thanks to tons of windows, so I’d hang this over my bed to usher in magic at nighttime.

The Star Tarot Tapestry

Grab some sage and do a reading under this tapestry that adds an instant celestial element to any small space. Bonus? It’s just $14 on sale.

Clean Girl Aesthetic

A “clean girl” aesthetic is all about minimalism, bright whites, and neutral colors, so that your home always looks clean and put together even when you’re not. Pull together the look with special touches like candles, glass shade lamps, and cozy throws.

Arturo Glass Table Lamp

You can style this lamp on your bedside table on top of a stack of magazines, fashion books, or just next to your favorite scented candle.

Carmella Large Glass 31 oz Candle

This candle is so large for the affordable price point and so chic on any entryway, coffee, or night table. The pearlized finish on the jar can definitely be recycled as a vase or dish once the candle has burned through—and clean girls always reduce and reuse!

Dopamine Decor

Dopamine decor is essentially a fancy way of saying “make sure every single piece inside your home sparks joy.” And lucky for you, that can mean anything, since it’ll be different for every single purpose. But to understand this design trend as a whole, you can look at it like the opposite of the clean girl aesthetic. Instead of minimalism, it’s all about maximalism.

Alien Throw Pillow

Why have a regular rectangle pillow when you can have an alien head pillow? That’s dopamine decor, baby! It’s also available in ultra-cute orange and pink colors.

Printed Super Plush Throw Blanket

Did you inherit a neutral couch that you’re grateful for, but could use a quick spruce? Lay out this dopamine-boosting cozy AF blanket.

Art Deco Style

This style might sound a little retro, but it’s trending all over TikTok with a modern twist on it. It’s all about choosing pieces that look luxe, but are actually super affordable like geometric wall mirrors, or extravagant art prints.

Tiny Hanging Wall Mirror

Add a few of these small mirrors together in a cluster, and you have an instant avant-garde chic space that will tie your art deco theme together.

BlueLeLa Cheetahs Pattern On Pink Removable Wallpaper

Put a few gold accents on this wallpaper, like metal frames or fixtures, and you’ve got an instant art deco style.

Coastal Cowgirl

As a Texas girlie, I can’t help but have a soft spot for this trend. I mean, bright whites, clean lines, natural textures, and a little disco cowgirl energy? I’m here for it. The coastal element brings in beach house vibes with this fun, laid-back trend.

Paddywax Cowboy Boot Match Set

Set this on your glass coffee table and your tobacco-scented candle, and you’ve already nailed this aesthetic.

Dillan Tufted Jute Tapestry Headboard

When you live in a small space, make furnishings that don’t take up a ton of room but have the power to pack a major design punch do the heavy lifting. Take this jute tapestry headboard, for example. It provides utility and visual interest and brings all the natural, chill coastal cowgirl vibes.