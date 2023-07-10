The boho style is perfect for gals who want to be comfy, casual, and just the right amount of colorful. Although this style is typically categorized by incorporating natural materials into the home, you can also mix in louder, more eclectic pieces within the home as it makes sense. The easiest way to cement your boho style is to pick up an area rug that ties your room together. The key to a successful boho home is to make everything seem laid-back and inviting like you’re always ready for either a candle-lit dinner party with close friends or to pack up your life on a whim and hit the beach.

Boho is a curated home decor style, but the magic of it is that you can make it entirely your own. By incorporating larger pieces like rugs and furniture with unique vintage finds, you can curate a chill and colorful space that reflects your personality. If you need a little help getting started, we’re rounding up the best boho area rugs available online so you can start at the center of your room and build the boho style of your dreams around it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Urban Outfitters is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Jasper Brushed Rug

This rug is pre-distressed so it looks worn in without the fragility of a vintage rug. Boho style is all about mixing the old with the new and a new rug that looks old but will last for years is the perfect way to try out this trend at home. Plus, this rug is on sale for 30 percent off.

Indoor Geometric Shag Woven Rug

Add a wicker coffee table on top of this geometric-style rug, and you’ve got the perfect mixed-media boho chic setup of your dreams.

nuLOOM Catrine Bohemian Diamonds Shag Area Rug

Rugs that have a neutral-colored background and a bright pop of color in the stitching are perfect for accentuating the boho style. Pair this one with a tan leather sofa and a cozy throw blanket; you’ll never want to leave your cozy abode. It could work well as a fun bohemian kitchen rug under a midcentury modern dining table.

Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug

As mentioned above, the boho style lends well to mixing vintage pieces with brand new pieces. Even though this rug is new, its vintage style definitely has the “just picked this up at the thrift store” feel. Consider this the perfect bohemian living room rug for your space.

Artistic Weavers Cintia Indoor/ Outdoor Bohemian Stripe Area Rug

A singular color on an area rug lets you get creative with the rest of your space. Want a multi-patterned couch? This rug is the perfect complement. Want to go wild with accessorizing the room with oversized plants, wallpaper, and vintage trinkets? This rug will let the rest of your room shine.