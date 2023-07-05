This 3-in-1 Portable AC Will Keep Your Electric Bills From Sky Rocketing This Summer

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I’m obsessed with my apartment’s central air—it’s one of the few reasons I put up with my building’s yearly rent increase. But lounging in cool air during 90 degree days doesn’t come without one major pain point: a high electric bill at the end of the month. Most nights I end up sleeping with a fan next to my bed to help minimize costs, but that doesn’t relieve my night sweats as effectively as AC. Therefore, when I came across a wildly cheap portable AC unit that reviewers strongly stand by, I was all too ready to ditch my loud, dismal fan.

The portable air conditioner from Dr.me on Amazon may look a little gimmicky, but according to shoppers the find is actually a “great investment” for a “efficient and portable cooling solution.” Plus, you’re getting more than you might have bargained for with its additional features, such as a humidifier function and compatibility with aromatherapy fragrances. Yep, you can add essential oils into the aroma tablet box to keep your room both cool and smelling good.

Dr.me Dr.me

Since the unit is entirely portable, there’s absolutely no need to install it into your window (hooray for not having to take it out at the end of the summer); just simply connect to any USB charger, power plug, computer, car charger and power bank. Weighing at just above 2-pounds, the unit is super easy to move around from room to room to cool you down in seconds. It also has three different cooling levels, so you can adjust to your preferred output.

I can’t speak to its effectiveness quite yet since I’m still waiting on my own delivery, but hundreds of shoppers who’ve tried it and promptly left five-star ratings surely can.

RELATED: This $14 Eye Cream Has Shoppers’ Wrinkles ‘Magically Disappearing’—& It Has a Major Early Prime Day Discount

“It not only cools the air, but also humidifies and purifies it, providing a refreshing and healthy indoor environment. Its sleek and modern design makes it a perfect fit for any home or office,” wrote one reviewer.

“Really impressed with this air cooler and its suitability for my needs,” shared another. “It’s incredibly easy to transport thanks to its lightweight design, and it works exceptionally well in small spaces, even while I’m driving. This mini air cooler is a game-changer, providing me with the coolness I desire. If you’re in search of a mini portable air conditioner or a compact air cooler, this product is a fantastic choice.”

Shop the Dr.me Portable AC for just $35 at Amazon to stay cool all summer long (and save some $$$).