This Cooling Mattress Cured My Insomnia On Hot Summer Nights & It’s $600 Off

Although the summer sun always manages to perk me up and lift my mood, it never fails to mess with my sleep schedule. As the days begin to lengthen and the heat simmers in place, falling asleep becomes an elusive process filled with night sweats and plenty of tossing and turning. Determined to find a cooling mattress that allows me to sleep as well as I did during winter, I reached out to Brooklyn Bedding, who allows me to try the their luxurious Aurora Luxe Mattress (which happens to be 25 percent off right now).

When it comes to mattresses, I’ve tried it all. I’ve slept on cheap, springy mattresses that give me nothing but back pain in the morning and first class hotel mattresses that make me feel like I’m sleeping on a heavenly cloud in the sky. However, I believe certain items are so important, they’re worth splurging on, like shoes, backpacks, and of course, mattresses. After all, we spend around a third of our lives sleeping, which makes a high quality mattress worth every penny.

As a hormonal woman who often wakes up drenched in sweat, it’s not uncommon for me to subsist on around four to five hours of sleep a night (if that). Between the pillow adjustments and T-shirt changes throughout a hot summer night, I would be lucky to get more than a few hours hours of uninterrupted sleep. Knowing this summer would be no different, I was willing to try anything. I don’t have centralized air conditioning in my apartment and I live in Los Angeles, making this a serious concern. To say this mattress exceeded expectations and kept me cool would be an understatement.

Since I started using the Aurora Luxe Cooling Mattress three months ago, I feel as though cool air is flowing upward from the mattress every single night, preventing my partner and I from overheating while we’re dreaming. Since I share this bed with my significant other, I decided to opt for the King-sized mattress, which gives us plenty of space to sprawl. And because the heat makes it harder to cuddle at night during the summer months, this mattress is cool enough to make it so that we don’t feel like we have to sleep on opposite ends of the bed during this time of year. So not only has this mattress helped cure my heat-induced insomnia, it has also made co-sleeping with my partner that much more enjoyable. Plus, the plush and comforting feel of the mattress itself provides just as much bounce as it does support. If you like the sound of that, you also have the option of adding a pillow top to the mattress.

Delivery and assembly was easy as can be, as the mattress arrived rolled up in a package. All I had to do was take the mattress out of the box and place it upon my bed frame, where the mattress smoothed out and gained shape in around fifteen minutes.

Not only do I get to fall asleep without stress or anxiety during the summer months, but I get to sleep as though its still winter without sacrificing the sunshine. What a win-win!