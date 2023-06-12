All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ever since temperatures began rising in New York City, I’ve been sleeping beside my clunky yet effective standing fan. While it gets the job done (and allows me to minimize the amount of time my central air is on), it’s certainly loud, an eye sore, and takes up a decent amount of space in my bedroom. Therefore, when I came across the abode. Cordless Cooling Fan, I was kind of blown away by its ingenuity and sleek look—and promptly started pining after it.

According to the brand, the Gale Fan “elevates personal cooling to new heights of refinement and simplicity” with its cordless design, lasting battery life (9 hours) and portable design. Its “whisper-quiet” function and precision-engineered fan blades bring an 180-degree airflow that can be adjusted to your liking. It’s equipped with three fan speeds to toggle between, from a “gentle breeze to a strong gust of air.”

But here’s what really reeled me in: The fan also doubles as a soft, ambient mood light that brings a warm and cozy ambiance to any room it sits in. You can alter the brightness to your preferred level, so if you want the fan to sit bedside as you snuggle up with a good book (and stay cool), you totally can. Plus, without plugs, extension cords or wires, it truly takes the hassle out of changing locations.

It’s already gotten high praise from reviewers, who say they “can’t get over Gale’s sleek, modern design,” since “it’s a statement piece that also keeps me cool.” Another compared it to the trendy mushroom lamps that have been going viral, while a third wrote that the “minimalist design of the Gale fan adds a modern touch to my home without being intrusive.”

“The product is seriously quality. It’s night and day compared to the rest of the crap I had previously. Already getting compliments from my guests and it’s really really versatile,” raved another.

Right now, the abode. Gale Fan is down to $99 (including taxes and duties), which I will definitely be taking advantage of.