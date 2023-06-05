The Best Affordable Mattresses Start At Just $199

Getting a new mattress is kind of like going to the doctor. You know you should do it, and it would be beneficial for you, but it’s so hard to make the first move. One reason why mattresses are such a task to shop for is the fact that there’s so much confusion surrounding the process. Like, if you get a new mattress, WTF are you supposed to do with the old one? Another is the price; back in the day, there were just a few mattress stores, and getting a new queen-sized bed would cost you over $1,000, which left a sour taste in shoppers’ mouths for years to come.

But, as the price of other products has risen, mattress costs are going down, thanks to new retailers like Allswell, Wayfair, and more that make the process more affordable and seamless. Here are the best affordable mattresses you can shop for right now that’ll make life a little easier.

Allswell.

The Allswell Organic

Your veggies are organic; shouldn’t your mattress be too? This hybrid mattress is made with a certified organic cover, with organic wool and latex underneath. High-performance, built-in memory foam contours to your body for the perfect sleep while also keeping you cool in the process. The launch of this organic mattress coincides with World Environment Day; shopping a quality mattress made with sustainable materials will make the purchase go further, reducing your personal waste in the process. If you live in California, you get free old mattress removal with the purchase of a new one, and if you live anywhere else, there’s just a $149 fee. Shopping on a budget? Allswell has Affirm as a checkout option—love that!

Nectar.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Nectar has a Memorial Day sale that’s extended, meaning you can shop for 30 percent off of all mattresses, like this queen size that’s on sale for just $699. If you’re in the market for a new mattress, keep an eye on these surprise sales. This option has a breathable cooling cover, stability base layer and therapeutic, gel-infused memory foam for a customized sleep.

Siena.

Siena Memory Foam Mattress

Siena says they are able to keep prices so low thanks to a slice in their advertising budget, so the focus is 100 percent on bringing quality mattresses to everyone at a price that most people can afford. You can even purchase with Affirm to finance your purchase into payments over time. This brand carries one of the best affordable king mattress shops as well.

Casper.

The Casper Mattress

Casper is known for their signature AirScape technology that delivers maximum airflow so you always sleep cool, no matter what the weather’s doing outside. It’s made with a durable cozy knit cover for maximum comfort and there’s even the option to add on a waterproof cover (no more spill anxiety when you’re sipping your coffee in bed!) for just $89.

Wayfair.

Wayfair Sleep Mattress

Did you know Wayfair sells mattresses with their own Wayfair Sleep exclusive line? This 10-inch memory foam mattress is designed to reduce your body heat while sleeping and doesn’t require a box spring. The best part: It comes with a 10-year warranty,