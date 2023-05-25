Read Next: This On-Sale Rescue Balm Can Be Used in 28 Different Ways—From a Makeup Primer to a Cuticle Treatment
This Oprah-Approved Cookware Brand Is 40% Off Through This Weekend

'Tis the season to replace rusty pans and dull knives.
GreenPan memorial day weekend sale
GreenPan
GreenPan
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Memorial Day Weekend sales truly couldn’t come at a better time. It’s likely that during your yearly tradition of spring cleaning, you said goodbye to some of your favorite kitchen staples that just weren’t quite making the cut. If ever since you’ve been yearning to scoop up a set of pots and pans, or knives or maybe a new countertop cooking appliance like a griddle, then you’re in luck. GreenPan, a brand that was featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2021, is hosting a huge 40 percent off sale this weekend.

What makes GreenPan special is their ceramic nonstick, which is one of the best toxin-free alternative to traditional chemical nonstick coatings. That means you can cook eggs in the morning, worry-free about potentially damaging PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. And from now through May 29, for just a fraction of the OG price, you can add some of the brand’s bestselling, award-winning cookware and bakeware sets, as well as cutlery and other kitchen tools to your cabinets and drawers. If Oprah loves this brand, you’re sure to love it too.

So you can spend more time with your loved ones during this holiday weekend, we’ve rounded up the best kitchen gadets and cookware to shop from GreenPan below. And don’t forget — at checkout, all you have to do is enter the code FLAG40, to get the 40 percent discount. Plus, if you order is over $125, you’ll receive free shipping!

GreenPan Reserve Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set

$580
Buy Now

GreenPan’s most recent launch, the ‘Wisteria’ colorway, is almost as pretty to look at as it is satisfying to cook with. The set comes with two pans, two sauce pots, a Dutch oven, and a saute pan, all coated with GreenPan’s diamond-infused nonstick ceramic.

GreenLife Ceramic Nonstick 12-Piece Bakeware Set

$142.99
Buy Now

The aspiring, amateur baker in your life definitely needs this. The set has everything one needs to make baked goods, including multiple cookie sheets, silicone spatulas, measuring spoons, and more.

GreenPan Premiere Titanium Cutlery 12-Piece Knife Block Set

$429
Buy Now

Every chef will tell you that having a high-quality set of knives is of paramount importance. This set comes with all of the titanium coated blades necessary for dicing, slicing, paring, and chopping, as well as a sharpening steel and walnut knife block.

GreenLife Healthy Griddle XL

$64.99
Buy Now

Planning to hosts brunches or just love breakfast? Then you need this griddle. Cook up pancakes, eggs, and bacon for morning, and then burgers and veggies for night.

GreenPan GreenLife Ice Cream Maker

$19.99 $57.99 66% Off
Buy Now

It wouldn’t be summer without a frozen sweet treat! This $20 device makes a serving of ice cream in just about 20 minutes. Just add the ingredient, push the button, and enjoy your dessert.

Merten & Storck Enameled Iron 1873 Dutch Oven, 7-Quart

$289.99
Buy Now

Handcrafted from enameled iron, this Dutch oven heats up quickly and evenly, letting you zero in on your cooking temp. The spacious design offers enough room for family-sized portions, making it the perfect cookware for hosts.

More from StyleCaster
