All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dust off your mouse pad and grab your credit card — Memorial Day weekend is almost here, which means you’ve got lots of shopping to do. If you plan to hit the beach or spark up the grill for some barbecue, we highly recommend perusing all the incredible deals now so you can spend more time relaxing with your loved ones instead of glued to your phone screen. One early MDW sale you won’t want to miss? Why, Wayfair’s, of course.

From now through Monday, May 29, the one-stop shop for all things home goods is hosting a massive clearance event, with deals of up to 70 percent off. One quick browse through the sale, and you’ll find hot designer brands like Kitchen Aid, Samsung, GE Appliances, Sealy, and more in surplus. Everything you need to upgrade your kitchen, bed, living, and dining areas is marked down, from cooling sheets that prevent unwanted summer night sweats to trendy area rugs that rival those seen on TikTok. Personally, I’ve got my eye on this nearly half-off Le Creuset Dutch Oven, this Anthropologie Primrose Mirror dupe, and this super posh pet bed for my pooch.

To save you time, we’ve scoured the pages of the sale for you, listing out the best deals across several categories. Before they go out of stock, scroll through these picks and smash that checkout button as fast as you possibly can.

The Best Rug Deals

The Best Mirror Deals

The Best Kitchen Deals

The Best Bed & Decor Deals