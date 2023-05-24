Read Next: Tina Turner’s Net Worth Cements Her Legacy As Queen of Rock’N’Roll
TikTok-Approved Rugs & Decor Are Up to 70% Off During Wayfair’s Memorial Day Sale

They truly have just what you need.
Wayfair Way Day Sale
IMAGE: BRANDS; ADOBE. DESIGN: SASHA PURDY/STYLECASTER.
Dust off your mouse pad and grab your credit card — Memorial Day weekend is almost here, which means you’ve got lots of shopping to do. If you plan to hit the beach or spark up the grill for some barbecue, we highly recommend perusing all the incredible deals now so you can spend more time relaxing with your loved ones instead of glued to your phone screen. One early MDW sale you won’t want to miss? Why, Wayfair’s, of course.

From now through Monday, May 29, the one-stop shop for all things home goods is hosting a massive clearance event, with deals of up to 70 percent off. One quick browse through the sale, and you’ll find hot designer brands like Kitchen Aid, Samsung, GE Appliances, Sealy, and more in surplus. Everything you need to upgrade your kitchen, bed, living, and dining areas is marked down, from cooling sheets that prevent unwanted summer night sweats to trendy area rugs that rival those seen on TikTok. Personally, I’ve got my eye on this nearly half-off Le Creuset Dutch Oven, this Anthropologie Primrose Mirror dupe, and this super posh pet bed for my pooch.

To save you time, we’ve scoured the pages of the sale for you, listing out the best deals across several categories. Before they go out of stock, scroll through these picks and smash that checkout button as fast as you possibly can.

The Best Rug Deals 

AllModern Walker Checkered Burnt Orange/Cream Shag Area Rug

$157 $168 7% Off
Buy Now

The Best Mirror Deals 

Anglo Arch Metal Wall Mirror

$97.99 $134.99 27% Off
Buy Now

The Best Kitchen Deals 

Lenox Tuscany Classics 16 oz. Stemless Wine Glass (Set of 6)

$30 $72 58% Off
Buy Now

The Best Bed & Decor Deals

Sealy Cool 12″ Medium Memory Foam Mattress with CopperChill Technology

$299+ $1,099 73% Off
Buy Now
