Shoppers Love This ‘Powerful And Convenient’ Vacuum—& It’s $50 Off

When I was in college, I survived on a few Clorox wipes and a handheld vacuum. However, now that I’m in my own space, investing in high-quality cleaning gadgets and supplies has become more of a priority because I want my space to be neat and tidy. With that said, many cleaning tools, especially electronic devices, usually run a pretty high price tag. However, during Amazon’s Early Access Sale, you can save big on lots of household essentials from vacuums to shower stoppers.

Speaking of deals, right now Prime members can save 25 percent on the ZokerLife Cordless Vacuum — $50 in savings. This lightweight vacuum is now on sale for $150 down from its standard price tag of $200. With an upgraded 180 watt motor, this vacuum easily removes dust, dirt, food, and hair from the floor with just one swipe so you can say goodbye to repetitive motions and hello to clean walking spaces.

Amazon

And it’s cordless, meaning that you don’t have to worry about tripping over a wire or dragging it around as you maneuver throughout your living quarters. If this vacuum couldn’t get better, it’s operated by extremely powerful batteries which can run up for 30 minutes on a single charge so you can get everything done at once without unwanted breaks. Let’s be honest, once you stop, it’s really hard to get back into the groove and now you won’t have to. Oh, and the five-step filtration system is next level for ideal suction on different surfaces and areas.

Still not convinced? Remember this vacuum is not only 25 percent off right now , but also comes equipped with additional cleaning accessories like a 2-in-1 roller brush, a soft brush, and a long crevice to access those hard to reach places. To top it off, regardless of the time of day, you can still get the chores done thanks to its four front-facing LED lights that pave the way for an easy clean.

Reviewers rave about how the handheld vacuum is both “powerful and convenient” and “cleans better than other mini vacuum sticks.”

Want an even cleaner home? Be sure to snag ZokerLife Cordless Vacuum during Amazon’s Prime Day Sale.