The Robot Vacuum That Saved My Relationship (& My Sanity) Is $150 Off Today Only

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Listen, I’m a little dramatic. Did you read this headline? So, when my beautiful, loving boyfriend and I moved in together, he had to deal with a fair amount of theatrics. For instance, I like to ignore any and all chores like they’re the plague. I didn’t want to become one of those couples who fight about cleaning, though. So, I did as any lazy person who hates cleaning would, and I got a robot vacuum that does all of the work for me. Let me tell you: this thing truly saved my relationship and my sanity.

Instead of bickering about whose turn it is to run the vac like other people probably do, all we have to do is touch a button on our phone, and the gig is done. It’s so simple and so effective, and I’d recommend this Yeedi vacuum and mop to anybody — especially since today it’s on sale for $150 off thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

I love this vacuum because it was incredibly easy to set up and even easier to use. To get it running, you just have to plug it in, connect it to your Wi-Fi, and download an app. Then, the first time you press the On button, it’ll map out your house or apartment so that it memorizes all of the nooks, crannies and corners. This way, it has the most effective route ready to go every time you need to use it after that.

Not only is this incredible device a vacuum robot, but it’s also a vacuum mop. My apartment has wood floors, so this is a total game-changer. Usually, once I’m done with the vacuum setting, I’ll throw on the mop bottom and run the cleaner with that on. It’s a one-two punch that leaves my home looking spotless, and my clean freak boyfriend smiling from ear to ear.

It’s great to run for spot cleans, too. I have a kitten in my home whose mission is to knock oqw.≤ver as many things as possible — drinks, jars of sugar, a reed diffuser, you name it, he’s knocked it over — and this vac mop has saved the day countless times. When a mess arrises, you can just touch the area it’s at on your app, and the cleaner will head there and suck all the gunk off the floor in no time.

When it comes to vacuuming and mopping, I don’t even have to get up to get my chores done. In fact, I don’t even have to be home. With this Yeedi vac, you can run it through the app wherever you are. Isn’t technology wonderful?

I know that many high quality robot vacs run for upwards of $500, so my advice to you is to take advantage of this $150 discount today while you still can. If you’re anything like me, it’ll save your relationship, your time and your sanity.

More Prime Deals 2023 to Shop: