The 10 Best Target Home Brands That’ll Make Your Home Feel Like an HGTV Show

For those of us who are not naturally gifted in the art of home design, and who aren’t at all in the know about decor trends, picking out new furniture, rugs and lamps is an extremely stressful task. Matching things is harder than HGTV makes it out to be, okay? Luckily, some of the best home brands are at Target, and you can shop by designer, look, or price range to make this whole process as seamless as possible.

No matter how big or small your space is, adding a few design elements like rugs, throw blankets, organizing baskets, and more can help pull together a cold-looking room and make it instantly appear warmer and inviting. But instead of pouring through pages and pages of products, we’ve made it even easier to shop for home goods by curating this list of best picks from the top home brands at Target.

Whether you recently moved and need to pick up a few stand-out home decor additions, or just need to spruce up your place after a dreary winter season, these finds will boost your mood and might even make you feel more social in the process. After all, the best part about fixing up your personal space is showing it off to your BFFs over wine and cheese once it all comes together. Happy shopping!

1. Brightroom

Brightroom lets you be your own master organizer with simple tools, organizers and shelves that totally transform your space on a budget.

Modern Octopus Multi Swivel Hook Gold

This swivel hook literally triples your hanging storage for less than $7.

Decorative Coiled Rope Square Base Tapered Basket

These shelf organizers are just $10 a piece and add some style in your space In the process.

2. Casaluna

Casaluna is all about adding calmness into your life. Every product from bed linens to table decor are neutral, clean, and act as the perfect addition to any home.

Target.

Waffle Bath Towel

Grab a few of these in a variety of color combinations to match your home. The texture of the towels adds the perfect amount of depth to any room.

Target.

Marble Soap Dish Beige

You can basically recreate Kim Kardashian’s neutral bathroom with these chic finds.

3. Threshold

Threshold offers a casual, classic and almost beachy vibe to home decor without looking overly themed and kitschy. You won’t find seashell wall decor, but you will find elegant framed prints serene, beach-like paintings or photography images of sand. Here are a few more products we’re shopping.

Courtesy of Target.

Blue Sky Landscape Framed Canvas

Have you ever seen a canvas print like this that fills you with peace? It’s begging you to take a deep breath every time you look at it.

Courtesy of Target.

Quick Dry Ribbed Bath Towel Set

With elegant and calming colors like amber and sky blue, these ribbed towels stacked together in different colors add a whole new vibe to any bathroom.

Courtesy of Target.

French Country Wall Mirror

Add this on top of any dresser or above a fireplace to add to any space. Even better, it’s under $100.

Hand Woven Jute/Cotton Wall Art

Courtesy of Target.

Don’t you just feel instantly relaxed looking at this picture? Grab one of these woven wall art pieces for a bit of texture on your walls.

4. Opalhouse

If your design style is a bit bolder, consider Opalhouse, which features a variety of colorful patterns, bold prints and eclectic designs.

Courtesy of Target.

Celestial Peel & Stick Wallpaper Navy & Gold

This splatter paint wallpaper is giving major out of this world celestial vibes.

Celestial Peel & Stick Wallpaper Navy/Gold $34 Buy Now

Courtesy of Target.

Multi Striped Sonoma Towel

Add a pop of color to your bathroom or kitchen with these simple yet statement-making towels.

Courtesy of Target.

Outdoor Half-Circle Floral Door Mat

Your personality should extend to every inch of your home—even outside the front door. Pick up this colorful and inviting floor mat to do just that.

5. Project 62

Project 62 has a more modern vibe. If you’re always moving forward, check out this thoughtfully designed collection of home decor that includes unique finds

Target.

Globe Ambient Lamp

This table lamp exudes luxury. It’s supremely unique and the gold detailing is gorgeous.

Target.

300ml Woodgrain Diffuser with Black Top

I love functional items that look like everyday decor, but double as something else. This diffuser is top of my list!

Acrylic Round Desktop Organizer

Courtesy of Target.

The gold brass element of this acrylic organizer adds an upscale vibe to an otherwise classic piece.

6. The Pillow collection

The Pillow Collection is full of unique pillow finds that offer so much more than the standard-run-of-the-mill couch pillows.

Courtesy of Target.

Pink Boho Throw Pillow

Just look at how bold the one above is. Here are a few more standouts from the collection.

Courtesy of Target.

Teal Square Throw Pillow

Add a pop of blue color to any couch shade, especially if it’s neutral with this square throw pillow design.

Courtesy of Target.

Minkii Square Throw Pillow

This faux fur pillow is such a vibe. It’s perfect for dorm rooms, apartments, and any place where you need a vibe check.

7. Hearth & Hand

In collaboration with Magnolia, Hearth & Hand has a super cute collection that’s one of the most affordable ones that’s available at Target right now. Think clean lines, wooden accents, and cream colors to make a home feel fresh and lived in with classy neutrals.

Courtesy of Target.

Grid Lines Flour Sack Kitchen Towel

You can never have enough dish towels and at $3.99 a pop, these are affordable to stock up on.

Courtesy of Target.

Square Metal & Glass Pillar Candle Lantern

These will make a statement in any entryway of your home for under $30.

Target.

Wood Cookbook Holder with Metal Ledge

Got a corner counter in your kitchen? Add a personal touch with this cookbook holder.

8. Studio McGee

Courtesy of Target.

You can check out more of Studio McGee designs on Dream Home Makeover on Netflix. Pick up a few of Shea McGee’s favorites with her collection at Target designed with Threshold. Here’s what we’re shopping.

Target.

Modern Marble Figural Beige

This figure is the perfect addition to any corner, whether that’s on your kitchen counter or on your entryway table.

Target.

Cast Metal Bowl Gold

Just add pinecones and you have an easy and affordable centerpiece for any room in your home.

9. Jungalow

Justina Blakeney is the founder and designer of Jungalow, which has landed at Target in collaboration with Opalhouse. Expect unique designs that look way more pricier than they actually are.

Courtesy of Target.

Round Embroidered Sun Fringe Decorative Throw Pillow

This boho-chic throw pillow will pop wherever its place—on the bed, couch or even your WFH desk chair.

Courtesy of Target.

Soleil Half Bath Rug Moon Green

Remember when I mentioned unique designs? I should have also mentioned eye-catching. I am always on the hunt for bath accessories that are unique and can transform your space with just a few pieces. This line definitely accomplishes that.

10. Tabitha Brown

The Tabitha Brown line adds color, uniqueness and even managed to make vegan food delicious in the process. In this line you can find outdoor home accessories like patio furniture, grilling tools and even vegan food offerings that have the Tabitha Brown stamp of approval.



Tabitha Brown.

Striped Palm Outdoor Throw Pillow

This pillow is durable and Instagrammable for your backyard pool parties, barbecues and so much more.

Tabitha Brown.

Outdoor Bean Bag Chair

Outdoor furniture doesn’t have to cost a fortune. This bean bag chair is bright, versatile and under $100.