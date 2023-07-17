We Can Hardly Believe That These Dusen Dusen Towel Dupes Cost Just $10 at Target

If you’ve browsed through home décor Instagram anytime within the past couple of years, you’ve likely noticed brightly striped towels hanging neatly in a picturesque bathroom. These gorgeous creations are very likely the brainchild of Dusen Dusen, an indie design brand known for incorporating eye-catching patterns into beautifully designed home pieces, like this grass green checkered throw or these abstract puzzles that will jazz up your coffee table. But their bold striped bath towels, which were first released in 2019, have become an instant classic—and are perpetually sold out on the site. In bright alternating patterns and punchy monochrome, the towels are easily recognizable from Shelvetok and homes of tastemakers like Jessica Williams and Jasmine Archie. Made from plush 100 percent cotton, these $55 bath-sized towels are definitely on the splurgier side.

Luckily, Target’s newest collections of beach towels are affordable Dusen Dusen dupes. Sun Squad, Target’s in-house summer brand, just dropped their 2023 offerings, and they’ve included similar striped towels in a few different colors. The oversized towels will feel at home in your artfully-arranged bathroom, linen closet or the beach, giving you options to show off your kitschy taste wherever you need to dry off. Like the Dusen Dusen towels, Target’s towels come with long, double-printed vertical stripes in striking colors with a contrasting tone on the opposite side.

Check out some of the standouts below. With these towels, your bathroom will get the sweetest upgrade, but act quickly: like the Dusen Dusen towels, Target’s wares often sell out just as fast.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Striped Beach Towel Orange/Lavender

As you can see, Target’s towels feature the big, bold stripes that Dusen Dusen has popularized. This red and lavender combo will look especially charming on your towel rack or against the sand at the beach. It’s lightweight and machine washable.

Courtesy of Target.

XL Jacquard Reef Beach Towel

This towel is essentially candy for your bathroom. In bright jewel colors and simple design hits the sweet spot between ultra-trendy checkerboard patterns and the big, wide stripes we’re lusting after. It’s also oversized, perfect for when you step out of the shower and want to wrap yourself in the happiest colors you can find.

Courtesy of Target.

WOW Reversible Beach Towel Red

Score double the colors with this bright reversible towel that looks perfect when hanging on a hook in your bathroom so both colors are equally featured.

Courtesy of Target.

Shark Printed Beach Towel Blue

If that kind of shark week is keeping you from enjoying the water, bask on land with this adorable shark print towel featuring even more stripes.