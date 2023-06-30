This $12 Hack Keeps Your Refrigerator So Tidy, You Won’t Have to Clean It Ever Again

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re a fellow refrigerator owner, then you likely have some sort of cleaning schedule that involves wiping it down once a week, every other week, once a month or none of the above (whatever floats your boat!). Regardless, we can all relate to our fridge shelves getting dirty easily from a juice spill here and a crumb or two there. But moving all our groceries out of the fridge to clean the shelves can be such a burden.

Lo and behold, there’s a clever kitchen hack for this common conundrum. MayNest’s Refrigerator Liners ensure that your shelves stay spotless, but if there is a little accident, the liners are incredibly easy to clean. Trimmable and multifunctional, they’re a huge life-saver in any kitchen. What’s more, they’re only $12 at Amazon, but be sure to clip the on-page coupon to save an extra 8 percent.

These fridge liners might look like plain old mats, but there are actually several design elements that make them the cream of the crop. The smooth side goes flat on the shelf, while the side with the raised dots faces up. This way, your groceries won’t slip and slide around your fridge, and any excess water from your produce gets collected instead of dripping over to other areas.

“Nothing to dislike—excellent value, very easy to wipe clean, perfect size, and can be cut to size if needed,” wrote one reviewer.

Photo: MayNest.

The customizable liners fit standard refrigerators, though you can trim the mat to your liking. This is especially helpful if you have any oddly-shaped drawers or shelves.

We can’t forget to mention that the fridge liners are multipurpose , so you can use them for pantry shelves, kitchen drawers and even shoe racks, too.

“These mats really perked up my fridge! Easy to clean and a really good value,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. It’s true—you get eight liners, with each measuring out to 17.7 by 11.4 inches, all for just $9. That’ll cover a lot of real estate in your fridge and the rest of your kitchen.

“I love the colors, it’s easy to clean and it doesn’t make a mess in the fridge. Makes the fridge look clean and organized.”

If you’re not a huge fan of the colorful packs, there’s a white one that’ll camouflage into any fridge. “These covers look and feel like they’re very durable. Makes it so easy to keep the refrigerator clean.”

Get your fridge looking spick and span and save yourself all the routine cleanings with the help of these affordable refrigerator liners .