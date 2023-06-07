All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s always a bit of a hassle to come into a new season and maintain the same sleep schedule you’ve had for the months prior—what is it about the changing weather that makes it so hard to get a full night’s rest?? Regardless, Amazon shoppers have found an unlikely savior for this dilemma: an air purifier that they say makes “a lot less noise” than Dyson’s , and helps them achieve a solid night’s rest.

The Molekule unit is sleek and slim—and for the time being, is up to 20 percent off. If you’re not familiar with Molekule, they’re a tech company that incorporates photoelectrochemical oxidation to create powerful and effective air purifiers that transform your surroundings. While most purifiers on the market with this level of impact don’t exactly look the nicest, the brand’s designs can blend right in with all your Pinterest-inspired decor!

Shoppers rave about the device’s capabilities to craft a better sleeping (and living) environment almost instantly.

“I can literally feel a difference when I walk into a room where this is plugged in,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I love having this in my room especially when I sleep. I feel like I have a better sleep with it on (on silent mode). The room always feels fresh, lighter and more breathable. I love that it connects to my phone through the app so I can put it on different modes or have it purify to a more specific setting. Can’t recommend enough!”

Molekule Air Pro Air Purifier

That said, these babies aren’t cheap. Molekule’s top models usually cost between $500 and $1,500, so any opportunity to save is a real score. Cue Amazon with some sale deals, including a Molekule discoun t (don’t forget to sign up for a Prime membership if you don’t already have one!). Part of me is annoyed at how much of my money I give them, but another part of me is so grateful for all the major discounts.

The Molekule Air Pro and Air Mini are each discounted as we speak, so now’s the time to treat yourself (and your space) to the gift that keeps on giving: fresh air! That said, you’ll want to know which model is right for you and your space, so be sure to do a little research before you impulse-buy. When the products are this good, though, you really can’t go wrong!

Molekule Air Mini

If you’re in a teeny-tiny apartment like I am, the Molekule Air Mini is likely more your speed. It’s just as effective for your small space, but it takes up way less room! Now $175 off, you can get cleanse the air of a space up to 250 sq. ft—so this is ideal for bedrooms, home offices, or studio apartments. Connect and control it through an app on your phone for optimal efficiency. Here, you’ll be able to choose from five different speeds to better customize your experience.