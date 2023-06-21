All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you haven’t realized already, we’re shopping fanatics here at StyleCaster. If there’s a sale going on, chances are, we’re covering it. If there’s a trend you’re seeing everywhere, the odds are, we’ve reported on it. So, now that Prime Day 2023 dates have been officially announced, we’re all ears to hear about all of the sale event deets and early deals. Remember: Amazon Prime Day 2022 was last July over the course of two days and set the precedent for some major discounts. It was followed by the Prime Early Access Sale in October 2022.

We saw incredible sales on everything from AirPods and Apple Watches to Fire Sticks and Levi’s jeans. Practically every brand we know and love offered up some sort of discount as part of the big day (s), so you can likely expect the same type of epic discounts yet another time around. Without further ado, let’s get down to the nitty-gritty.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

So when exactly is Amazon Prime Day 2023? The mega-retailer just announced that Prime Day 2023 will take place from July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT through July 12.

For a little bit of context, Amazon Prime Day 2022 took place on Tuesday, July 12, and ran through Wednesday, July 13. Prime Day usually falls in July and at the beginning of a week. Except, of course, when it was a whole month earlier in 2021 (or in October in 2020—that was a wild time.)

Prime Day typically begins a minute past midnight on PT, so 3:01 a.m. EST, and goes for just under 48 hours. Last year, Prime Day 2022 began July 12 at 3:01 a.m. for east coasters, and 12:01 a.m. for pacific coasters. It ended on July 14 at 2:59 a.m. for east coasters, and July 13 at 11:59 for pacific coasters. Man, the time change is confusing.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a savings event that takes place on Amazon.com where its Prime members can save big on the majority of brands that the site is home to. As we all know by now, you can buy pretty much everything on Amazon, including designer handbags and groceries, so this savings event can save you a lot of money on basically anything you need.

Think of it like Black Friday, but explicitly on Amazon and over the course of two days. That said, sales can start as early as a couple of weeks ahead of the actual event.

This year, Amazon is trying out an invite-only deals program where Prime members can request an invitation to take advantage of the best Prime Day deals—ones that will most likely sell out. The special chose ones will receive a notification during Prime Day 2023 that’ll tell them how to place their order with the exclusive, invite-only deal price. Keep scrolling to learn how to become a Prime member if you aren’t already one.

What will be on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023? Pretty much everything on Amazon is on sale for Prime Day. Usually, with Prime Day, lightning sales will occur during specific time frames that don’t last longer than a few hours (or until stock runs out). These are usually the biggest discounts on super popular items, which is why the time these goodies are on sale is so limited. But, you can also find longer-lasting sales going on during Prime Day. Usually, brands like Levi’s, Adidas and Apple will have sales happening for the entire two-day extravaganza. If you’re looking for electronics, those will likely be on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2023, as well as fashion and beauty products we love. What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day 2023? During Prime Day 2023, you should plan to buy big-ticket tech items as well as Amazon products to get the most bang for your buck (especially with the holiday season in the Fall). Amazon Prime Day 2022 bestsellers included anti-aging beauty, 23 & Me DNA testing kits and huge packs of protein. Hey, like we said, you can get basically everything on sale for Prime Day, so why not stock up on a bulk pack of gains? StyleCaster readers bought top-rated mascaras, butt-lifting leggings and artistic oversized rugs in droves over the course of Amazon Prime Day 2022. We recommend buying Amazon products, like Fire TV Sticks and clothing essentials on Prime Day, as well as Apple products and, yes, protein. Usually, grocery essentials like Quest bars or bulk packs of soaps and cleaning supplies are on sale during Prime Day, so if you want to save money on those items, that’s the best time to do so. There are also typically incredible robot vacuum deals, as well as sales for clothing brands like Adidas, Levi’s and Calvin Klein. Also, don’t forget about any streaming sales that might be ongoing. For Black Friday last year, Amazon offered up some major discounts for its streaming service that included others like Paramount+ and HBO Max, which just might be the case again during Prime Day 2023. How do I get a free Amazon Prime trial?

If you’re on the fence about committing to a year-long membership, but don’t want to miss out on the massive deals to come, though, Amazon always offers a free Prime trial, which will allow you to participate in Prime Day—and you’ll get access to all of the other benefits. If you decide to extend your trial and become a member (and you probably will) it’s only $139 per year.

Prime Day 2023 shopping tips to help you prepare

Prime members can opt in to receiving deal alert notifications based on their most recent Amazon searches and viewed items. Head to the Prime Day landing page on the Amazon Shopping app between now and Prime Day to subscribe to these deal alerts.

Prime members can also use any of their Alexa-enabled Amazon devices to ask Alexa for deal notifications for products on their Wish List, in their Cart or on their Save for Later List. It’s easy! Simply ask “Alexa, add [product name] to my cart” and then ask Alex to notify you when the deal is live and available to purchase.

Prime members can additionally receive alerts at the start of Amazon Prime Day 2023 so that they don’t miss a single deal. Just say, “Alexa, set a reminder for Prime Day” so that you can stay on top of the major shopping event.

Having a Prime membership really opens up your delivery options. You get fast, free delivery on loads of products, per usual, but you can even select the Same-Day Delivery option that’s available to shoppers in more than 90 U.S. metro areas. Another way to get your items fast is by getting free delivery to Amazon Lockers or Counters, or pick a delivery day preference with Amazon Day. The world is truly your oyster when it comes to shipping and delivery options when you’re a Prime member.

What are the best early Prime Day deals?

There are some incredible early Prime Day deals going on right now. Here’s what you can shop and save on now:





The second-generation AirPods

are only $99 at the moment, and that is simply a steal you cannot miss out on. It’s rare to find any AirPods model for under $100, so be sure to add them to your cart, stat. This iteration is equally as good as its pricier counterparts, providing up to 24 hours of listening time.





SHAPERX’s bodysuit

is the No. 1 bestseller in its category on Amazon and sits at $38 a pop. It went viral on TikTok for snatching one content creator’s waste.

This one-shoulder maxi dress

is incredibly versatile; wear any of the 26 patterns to occasions of all kinds. Plus, it’s marked down right as we speak. Shop other fashionable finds from the retailer here.





Amazon has already flagged this button down dress

as a hot commodity, so we suggest hurrying to grab one ASAP while it’s discounted.





This TikTok-viral Maybelline mascara

is so dangerously good, shoppers say you can skip your next lash extension appointment. Grab the TikTok-favorite for just $8 right now.





A shampoo

that makes your hair grow longer and stronger for under $9? Yes, absolutely yes! It contains ingredients like biotin and rosemary oil that are heroes in the hair growth space.





This firming neck and chest cream

has some of the most incredible before-and-after photos from reviewers. Grab it on sale for under $12.

Once you whip up a meal in Le Creuset’s Dutch Oven, you’ll wonder where it’s been all your life. It gives you the perfect cook on a range of dishes—from soups and casseroles to one-pot meals. Plenty of other cookware from the brand is also on sale ahead of Prime Day.





This organic hair growth oil leans on pure, cold-pressed ingredients, such as Bhringraj, Hibiscus, Methi, and Neem to stimulate hair growth and protect against shedding. This ayurvedic oil doubles as a conditioner for split ends as well. It goes on sale often, so watch this space. Clip the on-page coupon to save 10 percent.





This pore-minimizing mattifying balm has been making massive waves since its spotlight on TikTok. Simply dab it on before your makeup to prep your skin or after your makeup to lock it in place.





This Dyson Airwrap dupe is everything you’d want in a hot tool—it’s easy to use, crafts perfect curls and comes in an adorable price. It uses air to gently wrap your strands around a ceramic rotating barrel that will then precisely style your locks into glamorous and bouncy curls. Don’t fret about temperature with this thing, either. It comes with pre-set temps based on the thickness of your hair.

More than 21,000 shoppers have given this CHI favorite a perfect rating, and it’s maintained an impressive 4.4-star average rating. Reviewers have gone so far as to call it the “best purchase ever.”

“From the day I got this product, it has become one of my most prized possessions,” wrote one fan. “I was hesitant to buy it since it’s a little pricey, but at 1/5th of the price of the Dyson Airwrap, I thought it was worth a try. It’s so easy to use because you don’t really have to wrap your hair as you would with a curling iron, it makes doing the back of your head so much simpler.”

Usually $110, shop it now for under $70. A 36 percent discount on any hair tool should not be overlooked!