Roomba & Dyson Vacuums Are Hundreds Of Dollars Off For Prime Day—C’mon, You Deserve It

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We’re here! It’s finally the epic sale period infamously known as Prime Day(s). And while there are many deals across categories, the Prime Day robot vacuum sales have some of the deepest discounts around. These high-tech cleaners don’t just make your home sparkle, they can even make it healthier—by reducing allergens and calming your mind.

With remote and hybrid work, some of us are at home a lot more than usual, which means you might be noticing things you would normally skip over when it comes to your space. Maybe there’s regularly cat litter on the floor, or you’re just now noticing the fact that your carpet is never really that clean.

If you’re more of a hands-free cleaner, the iRobot Roomba will change your life. If you prefer to take matters into your own hands, you’ll be amazed at how the Dyson V11 Torque Drive picks up every single pet hair and particle.

It’s easier than ever to clean with these innovative tools, and thanks to Prime Day, you can actually score them for hundreds less. It’s seriously the best time to buy. Below, shop all the biggest vacuum deals that will allow you to keep the tidiest home ever.

CLEAN MACHINE RAYCOP RN Handheld UV Allergen Vacuum and Fabric Sanitizer Remove 99.9 percent of bacteria, dust mite matter, dirt, pollen, and pet dander from your couches, sheets—anything fabric in your home. This puppy will leave you with a truly disinfected surface, and probably less sneezing. On Sale 20% off $147.19 Buy Now