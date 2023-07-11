Read Next: The Best Video Game Prime Day Deals—Including Elden Ring For 30% Off
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
SUCK IT UP

Roomba & Dyson Vacuums Are Hundreds Of Dollars Off For Prime Day—C’mon, You Deserve It

Sparkling clean floors at scary-low prices.
qvc bf
Retailers. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We’re here! It’s finally the epic sale period infamously known as Prime Day(s).  And while there are many deals across categories, the Prime Day robot vacuum sales have some of the deepest discounts around. These high-tech cleaners don’t just make your home sparkle, they can even make it healthier—by reducing allergens and calming your mind.

With remote and hybrid work, some of us are at home a lot more than usual, which means you might be noticing things you would normally skip over when it comes to your space. Maybe there’s regularly cat litter on the floor, or you’re just now noticing the fact that your carpet is never really that clean.

If you’re more of a hands-free cleaner, the iRobot Roomba will change your life. If you prefer to take matters into your own hands, you’ll be amazed at how the Dyson V11 Torque Drive picks up every single pet hair and particle.

It’s easier than ever to clean with these innovative tools, and thanks to Prime Day, you can actually score them for hundreds less. It’s seriously the best time to buy. Below, shop all the biggest vacuum deals that will allow you to keep the tidiest home ever.

 
Best Smart Vacuums On Deep Discount
Robot Vacuum Prime Day Sales 2023: Dyson, Roomba & More
CLEAN MACHINE
RAYCOP RN Handheld UV Allergen Vacuum and Fabric Sanitizer
Jump To details
Arrow Icon
Buy Now $147.19
qvc dyson vacuum
MAXIMUM SUCTION
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Complete Cordfree Vacuum with 9 Tools
Jump To details
Arrow Icon
Buy Now $499
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon
LONE RANGER
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
Jump To details
Arrow Icon
Buy Now $249
Robot Vacuum Prime Day Sales 2023: Dyson, Roomba & More
CLEAN MACHINE
RAYCOP RN Handheld UV Allergen Vacuum and Fabric Sanitizer
Remove 99.9 percent of bacteria, dust mite matter, dirt, pollen, and pet dander from your couches, sheets—anything fabric in your home. This puppy will leave you with a truly disinfected surface, and probably less sneezing.
On Sale 20% off
$147.19 Buy Now
qvc dyson vacuum
QVC.
MAXIMUM SUCTION
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Complete Cordfree Vacuum with 9 Tools
This innovative Dyson favorite actually adjusts its power based on floor type so you’ll get the right amount of suction every time, and it boasts “twice the power of any cordless vacuum.”
On Sale 29% off
$499 Buy Now
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon
Photo: iRobot.
LONE RANGER
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
You’ll be amazed at how this baby navigates itself throughout your home picking up even the smartest particles. You can even schedule it to start from your phone!
On Sale 29% off
$249 Buy Now
More Prime Day 2023 Deals To Shop:
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Electronics Deals Are Going Fast—Get Beats, Tablets, AirPods & More For Cheap
This $16 Wrinkle-Erasing Vitamin C Serum Is ‘Magic in a Bottle’ & Rivals SkinCeuticals
Dermelect’s Treatments Are Super Discounted For Prime Day—Shop the Serum That Changed One Person’s Skin ‘After the First Use’
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $7

StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe
More from StyleCaster
StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad