Treat yourself—or gift your loved ones—with some new tech gadgets this summer—without draining your bank account. If you’ve been lusting after a pair of AirPods or dreaming of a new smart TV, now’s the time to make your wish list a reality. Amazon Prime Day has arrived with some seriously deep discounts on your favorite electronics. You should definitely take advantage of them before they all come to a close tonight.

If you’re going to take advantage of these epic deals, you do have to be an Amazon Prime Member. If you’re not already a member, first of all, why not? Second of all, it’s super easy to sign-up though, and Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial. You won’t only get cool tech deals, you’ll also have access to thousands of kitchen, beauty, fashion, and home sales, too. And, as a Prime member, you won’t have to pay any of those annoying shipping fees. Prime members also get access to Prime Video, which is Amazon’s own streaming service. You can catch up on Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum’s competition show Making The Cut or watch your favorite rom-coms with Amazon’s exhaustive video library. Seriously, there are a lot of perks to being an Amazon Prime member.

We sifted through Amazon’s overwhelming list of deals for you and we’ve rounded up some of our favorite discounted items that you can already score right now.

Save so much money on this smart TV with hands-free Alexa that allows you to control your content without the use of a remote. It doesn’t get easier than this.

Save 40 percent on the Echo Dot. If you’ve been wishing for an assistant (haven’t we all?), you can at least treat yourself to a virtual voice-activated one.

Just in time for your fall reading, the Kindle Paperwhite is more than 20 percent off for Prime Day. It’s thin, glare-free and water-proof. Plus, it’s air thin and lighter than a book.

At 65 off, you shouldn’t pass up this Insignia TV. Watch all of your favorite streaming services on this crystal-clear 4K smart TV . It’s equipped with Fire TV, so you can use your voice to control the remote.

Insignia Fire TV $84.99 $149.99 43% Off

Save time flipping channels and bouncing from one streaming service to the other with this remote. With Alexa built-in , you won’t have to type in a TV show or movie ever again. This remote will turn your TV into a smart TV.

This wireless sensation certainly swept the nation. See what all of the fuss is about with the latest model, which is currently 17 percent off.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $139.99 $169.00 17% Off

I personally love this running watch. It tracks my runs, has tons of preloaded workouts, and displays my energy levels and stress level. The GPS tracking seems to be more accurate than other apps and watches I’ve used. Plus, it’s stylish.

Sleek and high-quality, these headphones give you 40 hours of listening time. Low on battery? Don’t worry, you can plug Beats in to charge for five minutes and get four hours of playback with its Fast Fuel setting. These headphones come in nine super cool shades.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $99 $199.95 50% Off

Available in denim or plum, this tablet lets you have your favorite apps at your fingertips. Stream, play music and read with this Alexa-compatible tablet. The battery will last for up to 12 hours.

