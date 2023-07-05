Amazon Prime Day Hasn’t Officially Begun, But You Can Already Shop These Early Deals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

ICYMI, Amazon recently announced that Prime Day 2023 will start Tuesday, July 11 and run through Wednesday, July 12. This year’s event is rumored to be the biggest sale to date, with plenty of the same massive price cuts we usually see across all categories—from home appliances to beauty, along with plenty of opportunities to support small businesses. The annual sale will again take place in the summertime, resuming its rep as the “Black Friday of Summer.”

While we’re already prepping our carts ahead of this year’s massive sale, there are actually plenty of Amazon Prime Day early bird deals to take advantage of now. That way, you don’t have to wait to score big on major price cuts on Apple AirPods, Le Creuset cookware, NuFACE face sculpting devices and more.

When July 11 and 12 come around, you do have to be an Amazon Prime member to gain access to the deals. So, if for some reason you haven’t already, now’s the perfect time to start your free 30-day Amazon Prime trial to access site-wide markdowns and speedy shipping.

Ahead, check out some of our favorite pre-Prime Day deals you can already get your hands on before the actual sale even starts. It’s never too early to start saving!

Photo: Apple.

Apple AirPods – 2nd Generation (23% off)

These second-generation AirPods might not be the newest iteration, but they sure do work well. Plus, they’re a whopping 23 percent off right now.

Photo: NuFACE.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit (17% Off)

This celeb-loved face sculpting device contours, tones and firms skin like no other. Get it while it’s on discount!

Photo: Amazon.

Amazon Fire TV Stick (54% Off)

Save time flipping channels and bouncing from one streaming service to the other with this remote . With Alexa built-in, you won’t have to type in a TV show or movie ever again.

Photo: Revlon.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer (34% Off)

Cut your drying time in half with Revlon’s iconic One-Step dryer brush . It’s been touted as one of the best Dyson Airwrap dupes and we can totally see why. It dries your hair so quickly, doesn’t damage your strands and reduces frizz. Grab yours in the Mint color for a massive 44 percent off.

Photo: Le Creuset.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven (19% Off)

This 4.5-quart Dutch oven can slow-cook, braise, roast, bake, fry and more for two to four servings. It features incredible heat distribution and retention, making flavors taste even better. It can go in your oven or on your stovetop, and it can also go straight into the dishwasher for easy clean-up. Snag your Le Creuset centerpiece for 19 percent off.

Photo: Artistic Weavers.

Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug (65% Off)

Get your hands on the rug that everyone’s talking about. The Odelia rug is the boho rug of your dreams, and it’s a whopping 65 percent off.

Photo: Shark.

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum (50 percent off)

If you haven’t invested in a robot vacuum yet, now’s the time to do so while they’re on sale. Trust me, it’s worth it.

Photo: Ninja.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer (23% Off)

Save big on this Ninja air fryer . It has an impressive 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon, with thousands of reviewers saying it’s a must-have in the kitchen.

Photo: Insignia.

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Fire TV (47% Off)

At 47 percent off, you shouldn’t pass up this Insignia TV. Watch all of your favorite streaming services on this crystal-clear 4K smart TV . It’s equipped with Fire TV, so you can use your voice to control the remote.

Photo: L’Oréal Paris.

L’Oréal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer (22% Off)

Hydrated, plump, youthful-looking skin? Count us in! The Collagen Face Moisturizer is a true miracle worker, and it’s now 22 percent off.