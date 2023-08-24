If You Love Le Labo’s Santal 33, Give These Scented Candles a Try

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I don’t know if it’s just a West Coast thing, but literally, about 75 percent of the Angelenos that I know (both male and female) call Le Labo’s Santal 33 fragrance their signature scent. In fact, I actually love it too—just not spritzed on my neck or the contours of my wrists. Instead, I like the sultry scent emanating throughout my apartment by way of musk-heavy candles that smell like Santal 33.

While I’ll admit the unisex cologne smells pretty amazing on almost everyone, it’s not only kind of pricey, but it’s also a bit on the smokey side for an everyday scent, if you ask me (and please, don’t @ me, I know people live for this beloved perfume, and I totally understand why).

You see, I’m very much into home fragrance lately, and candles just so happen to be the easiest way to give your place a personalized aroma your guests will probably fall in love with.

Le Labo does make their own candle that smells like the beloved cologne, Santal 26 (the candle actually inspired the perfume and not vice versa), but again, you don’t have to spend Le Labo-level sums of cash to give your interiors a dash of the niche cologne’s sandalwood-spiked sweetness. With that being said, I’ve rounded up a few affordable candles that smell similar to the luxe scent, but won’t break the bank.

RELATED: Shoppers Say This $7 TikTok-Viral Hand Soap ‘Smells Exactly Like Le Labo Santal 33’

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Le Labo Santal 26 Candle

In case you do want to splurge on the original, it is definitely worth it.

Lulu Candles No. 14 Jasmine, Oud & Sandlewood Candle

This slow-burning candle will actually make your place smell like heaven on earth (pinky promise). It also offers an extra-long burning time (up to 40 hours, according to the manufacturer) so you can enjoy the luxe aroma for hours on end. As a bonus, this made-in-America candle is also made of soy, making it an eco-friendly choice.

Threshold x Studio McGee Colored Glass Candle

Smelling of wild ginger and santal, with fig and amber to back it up, TikTokers and Target shoppers swear this candle is very similar in scent to Le Labo Santal 33. It might be the cheapest option on this list, but it sure doesn’t look like it. The glass jar packaging will look so chic on your coffee table or dresser. Plus, it burns for up to 65 hours, and both the 18-ounce and 40-ounce versions are on sale at Target.

Ceramic Wild Iris & Santal Candle Cream

Here’s another great santal dupe option from Target, except this time the blend is santal and wild iris for those who want more a of a fresh, floral scent combo. You can pick up a 20-ounce candle for just $20.

Trapp Signature Home Collection Candle No.7

This top-rated scented candle is praised for its intoxicating fragrance that fills the room and burns for up to a whopping 50 hours. The blend of sandalwood, cedar and patchouli notes smells pretty darn close to Santal 33, and it’s much less expensive.

Maison Louis Marie No.04 Candle

This luxe candle is a spot-on dupe that smells almost identical to Le abo’s scent. One of my colleagues has been wearing the brand’s cologne in the same scent for years as an alternative to Santal 33. The similarity between the two fragrances is pretty uncanny.