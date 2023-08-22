I’m Training For a Half Marathon & This Nonslip Running Belt Is My Secret Weapon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Is it just me, or has every TikToker suddenly started running? Seriously — I can’t go a single scroll without seeing someone who is training for a full or half marathon. As someone who has been a runner for over five years, I’ve picked up some tips and tricks along the way that have vastly improved my experience (shout out to kinetic tape!). Now that there is an influx of new athletes hitting the trails, I’ve decided that it’s the perfect time to share my number one running must-have — the SPIbelt .

Let me take you back to the basics for just a second. In case you didn’t know, running belts are, simply put, a belt you wear when you run. They are super useful for storing all of your essentials while on the trails — think keys, cards, snacks, your phone, etc. There are plenty of popular options on the market, but what made SPIbelt stand out to me was that it came highly recommended by seasoned runners for its adjustability.

SPIbelt

After just one run using the belt, my life was changed. The one-inch wide soft elastic belt with durable buckles — which fits waist sizes 24 inches through 47 inches — prevents chafing and bouncing, even on the longest of runs. The pocket is also adjustable, with the stretchy zipper pouch expanding to fit even the largest of smartphones and shrinking to blend with the waist strap seamlessly. Additionally, the brand carries variations of the classic SPIbelt in over 15 colors that have two pockets or that have loops to hold nutrition gels, as well as accessories like hook-on water bottles and race bib toggles .

When I use my SPIbelt , I feel prepared and ready to conquer my run, no matter the location or terrain. And I’m not the only athlete that feels this way. “I’ve tried quite a few (running belts), and this one has quickly become a staple in my running gear,” one Amazon five-star reviewer writes, “It fits comfortably around my waist, holds my phone securely, and has plenty of room for gels and other small essentials. The belt is also lightweight and breathable, making it easy to wear during long runs.”

“I have had my small SPIbelt for eight years and it was still in perfect condition [until] I lost it. These things hold up for years!” another shopper adds, “I recently got a replacement for myself and one for my sister as a gift and [the] quality has not diminished in any way.”

So, if you’re ready to take your running to the next level or are training for a race, pick up a SPIbelt today. Just think — you’ll never have to do the phone, keys, wallet pat-down routine ever again.