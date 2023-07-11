The Theragun Has an Irresistible Prime Day Deal Right Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If ever there was a day to take advantage of buying that item atop your wish list, it’d be today. It’s officially Amazon Prime Day, a once-per-year sale event where thousands of products ranging from beauty to wellness have incredible discounts. One such wellness product is the Theragun, Therabody’s integral massage therapy device.

The innovative brand has been at the forefront of wellness technology for close to a decade, helping many take charge of their daily wellness routines with massage guns, foam rollers, compression boots, and facial toning tools, amongst plenty others. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, the brand is offering steep discounts for plenty of their beloved devices, equipment, and tools.

And of course, the best part about Amazon Prime Day is that the discounts aren’t just limited to wellness — you can shop all of these Therabody products as well as beauty, entertainment, and more. Just make sure you’re signed up to be a Prime member to ensure you’re able to get these discounts — being a member also makes the check-out process a lot simpler.

You can shop the Theragun Prime and plenty of other items, which we’ve conveniently listed below, today and tomorrow. Keep reading to browse our favorites from the sale.

Photo: Therabody.

Score Therabody’s signature Theragun for a whopping 20 percent off during Amazon’s Prime Day Sale. With four attachments and five different speeds, the massage therapy device helps to clear any tension in the body and assist you on the road to recovery. Get deep tissue relief, designed by some of the world’s best scientists. Bonus points for the advanced sound insulation — this thing is quiet as a mouse.

Photo: Therabody.

Compression boots for under $500? Quite the steal for the regularly-priced $699 pressure massage system. All you have to do is sit back, relax, and add to cart. Compression boots utilize compressed air that starts to inflate and deflate, building and decreasing pressure at various points across the leg, to get rid of metabolic and lymphatic waste from your muscles.

Photo: Therabody.

I know what you’re thinking — what makes this foam roller different from all of the other ones on the market? Its technology, of course! The ergonomically contoured Wave Duo provides vibrating muscle relief, targeted to treat the back, beck, and spine. With five different settings, this powerful tool releases soreness, tension, and helps to increase your body’s own range of motion.

Photo: Therabody.

As a personal fan of this device, I can without a shadow of a doubt speak to its incredible results. The six-in-one TheraFace PRO uses microcurrent, LED, and a number of other technologies to relax the facial muscles, clear skin, and stimulate collagen, amongst plenty of other benefits. It’s available now for 15 percent off.

Shop More Prime Day 2023 Deals: