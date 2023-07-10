Target Has Insane Deals On Apple This Week: Get $30 Off Airpods, $70 off an Apple Watch & More

If you’re thinking about purchasing new electronics, the best time to purchase, bar none, is during a summer sale event. There are so many happening throughout the season and the latest one at Target just so happens to coincide with Amazon Prime Day—and even surpass it. Target’s Circle Week savings event is a week long, and goes until July 15, 2023. During this sale you can shop select discounted home goods, summer pool accessories, and even get beauty cash back when shopping products.

But perhaps the best sale going on right now is on Apple products. You can shave serious cash off of products you have been eyeing for months, like Apple Watches (to track your fitness goals!), new AirPods (for the ones you lost), and even iPads for in-flight entertainment during summer travel. Here are all the best deals we spotted so you can add to cart now. To get the discounts, you just have to be a Target Circle member, which is essentially Target’s free loyalty program for shoppers. It’s free to use and sign up; you just have to enter your email.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case

During the summer, I can’t stand to wear over-the-ear headphones because if I’m outside walking somewhere, you better believe I’m going to be sweating. Save $30 on these second generation Apple Airpods that’ll keep you cool and hands-free.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS Aluminum Case with Sport Band

Chances are, you’re getting outside this summer for some fun adventures. You might as well track all of your health data as you do it!

Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch Wi-Fi Only

If you’re going on a flight this summer, don’t take chances on whether or not the airplane will have in-flight entertainment. Download your fave Netflix shows on this iPad and the flight hours will “fly” by. Get it?

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation

Even Apple accessories are on sale for Circle Week, like this 2nd Generation Apple Pencil. Just make sure to shop before July 15 to secure the deal.

Apple Watch SE GPS Aluminum Case with Sport Band (2022, 2nd Generation)

Choosing the 2022 version of the Apple Watch will help you save even more money. This one is on ale for