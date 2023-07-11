Jennifer Aniston’s Fav Protein Powder That Improves Hair Growth Is Super Discounted Right Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If we had to pinpoint a person we’d like to look like in 15 years, it’d be Jennifer Aniston. How the Friends star managed to have found the eternal fountain of youth, we’re not sure, but she has let us in on her secret weapon: Vital Proteins . And you’ll be happy to know that the collagen peptide protein powder is surprisingly affordable, especially now that multiple flavor options are on rare sale at Amazon.

In an interview with InStyle, Aniston shared her morning routine that she follows daily. After a workout and some meditation, she always has her go-to shake. “I’ve been using Vital Proteins specifically since 2014. My doctor gave it to me and said, put this in your shake in the morning. I noticed the difference in my hair, my nails, my workouts—I just noticed a real benefit from it,” she explained.

Amazon

Convinced? So are we. But hey, you don’t need to take Jen’s word for it alone. The protein powder is backed by powerhouse ingredients like Collagen Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C is loved by shoppers alike.

“A workout friend told me about this and how it’s good for your joints/workout recovery,” wrote one reviewer, adding, “I’ve been using it daily for 7 months and my fingernails are very strong and harder to cut with nail clippers AND my thinning hair has been growing back on top fuller as well as in length.”

Another shopper wrote, “LOVE THIS STUFF!! I have NEVER tried a product that gave me so many benefits!”

In addition to the original flavor, there are plenty of other yummy flavors you can shop to add into any hot or cold beverage.

Amazon

For those that like a little punch to their drinks, consider trying this lemon-flavored version out; we can only imagine it pairs extremely well with frozen fruit.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Or try this Matcha Collagen instead! Matcha already contains 137 times the amount of antioxidants as other green teas, so you’re sure to love the benefits of this pick.

Vital Proteins

This chocolate flavor is perfect for adding into morning smoothies or even your coffee.

Vital Proteins

This collagen-packed non-dairy creamer alternative can easily be stirred into any hot beverage to enjoy.

Snag these powders now before their prices go back up!