If you stepped outside and were immediately met with a disgusting amount of smoke, then you came to the right place. Originally gaining traction for their ability to protect against Covid-19, N95 face masks are resurfacing due to the ongoing Canadian wildfires. If you, like me, reside in hazy New York City (the place with the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir), then you should really listen up.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “An ‘N95’ mask, properly worn, will offer some protection. If you decide to keep a mask on hand, see the Respirator Fact Sheet provided by CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.”

The CDC’s endorsement is all you need to know that it’s time to stock up on N95 masks again. Keep reading for must-know information regarding the wildfire smoke and which N95 masks have been approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). Many of them are available on Amazon, and if you have a Prime membership, you can get them shipped to you even faster.

What is wildfire smoke?

The CDC explains, “Wildfire smoke is a mix of gases and fine particles from burning vegetation, building materials, and other materials. Wildfire smoke can make anyone sick. Even someone who is healthy can get sick if there is enough smoke in the air. Breathing in smoke can have immediate health effects.”

What are the health effects of wildfire smoke?

According to the CDC:

Coughing

Trouble breathing normally

Stinging eyes

Scratchy throat

Runny nose

Irritated sinuses

Wheezing and shortness of breath

Chest pain

Headaches

Asthma attack

Tiredness

Fast heartbeat

You should note that older adults, pregnant women, children and people with pre-existing respiratory and heart conditions are especially prone to these health effects after breathing in wildfire smoke.

How to protect yourself against wildfire smoke

According to the CDC:

Look at local air quality reports and the US Air Quality Index

Check out visibility guidelines if available

If told to do so, stay indoors and keep your indoor air as clean as possible

Use an air filter

Do not add to indoor pollution

Follow your doctor’s instructions if you have a respiratory or heart condition

Do not solely rely on dust masks for protection

Avoid smoke exposure when outdoors

Do you know how to keep #wildfire smoke outside? ✅ Choose a room you can close off from outside air.

✅ Set up a portable air cleaner or filter.

✅ Stay indoors as much as possible. More tips: https://t.co/QExaUg39DS pic.twitter.com/PKfvOnTfRo — CDC (@CDCgov) June 7, 2023

We’ve also found it helpful to follow Dr. Lucky Tran, the Director of Science Communication and Media Relations and Columbia University Irving Medical Center, on Twitter for insights as to what the heck is going on with the wildfire smoke.

The PM2.5 concentration—the small particles in wildfire smoke that causes damage by settling in the lungs and enter the bloodstream—in New York City is currently 58.3 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value. pic.twitter.com/yE2rSeKqN5 — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) June 7, 2023

Don’t forget, N95 respirator masks also protect against Covid-19, which is not as rampant as before, but is still present. Keep reading for more information on the coronavirus and how N95 masks can help keep you safe.

Covid-19 is still affecting people, despite its spread slowing down recently. The best precaution you can take is to wear a face mask. To help combat the spread of this particularly contagious variant, the CDC recommends that we all opt for N95 and KN95 masks.

While any mask is better than no mask, it’s a well known fact that N95 options are more ideal to protect yourself and others against Covid-19. It might be time to ditch your cloth face masks, since they don’t provide the best defense against the virus.

You might be wondering about the difference between masks (i.e. cloth) and respirators (i.e. N95). “Masks are designed to contain your respiratory droplets and particles. They also provide you some protection from particles expelled by others,” according to the CDC’s website. Meanwhile, “Respirators are designed to protect you from particles, including the virus that causes COVID-19, and in doing so they also contain your respiratory droplets and particles so you do not expose others.”

Getting the correct type of respirator mask is super important. “The N95 respirator is the most common of the seven types of particulate filtering facepiece respirators,” wrote the CDC. “This product filters at least 95 percent of airborne particles but is not resistant to oil-based particles.”

When worn, an N95 mask should form a tight seal on your face. Make sure you don’t try to wash your N95 respirators, since they’re disposable (a.k.a intended for single-use). Definitely throw yours away when it has become dirty, broken or difficult to breathe through.

You’ll know you have an N95 mask when it has a cup, flat fold or duck bill shape, two straps that wrap around your head and a bendable wire nose bridge. You should not wear an N95 mask if you have certain types of facial hair, mistakenly purchased a counterfeit mask or if you’re already wearing a mask or second respirator.

Additionally, the CDC advises against using N95 respirators with “surgical” in the name, as healthcare personnel should get those masks first.

The next question is what the heck are KN95 masks and how do they vary from N95 ones? KN95 face masks are manufactured in China and therefore must fulfill different certification requirements than ones made in the United States. They also fasten around your ears. On the other hand, N95 masks must satisfy guidelines established by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), and they wrap around your head for a closer fit. The CDC has a list of NIOSH-approved N95 respirator masks posted on its website, as well as a list of counterfeit respirators and how to spot fakes.

A quick note on KN95 face masks: “About 60 percent KN95 respirators in the United States are counterfeit (fake) and DO NOT meet NIOSH requirements,” wrote the CDC. So, before you check out, be sure you know for certain that the one you’re buying is real.

Either way, N95 and KN95 options are far more effective than cloth and surgical ones, and certainly better than not wearing a face mask at all. But to make things easier on you, we’ve rounded up nine NIOSH-approved N95 respirator masks that you can shop right now. (For the sake of being able to cross check with the CDC’s list of NIOSH-approved N95 respirators, we’ve only included N95 options, below.)

Shop the following eight NIOSH-approved N95 masks to stay safe out there.

Photo: Kimberly-Clark.

This mask

’s pouch design gives you tons of breathing space and added comfort. The box of 50 masks is great for the long haul and also happens to be a whopping 55 percent off right now.

Photo: Fangtian.

This 10-pack of masks has all the makings of a quality N95 respirator. Plus, it’s marked down by an impressive 42 percent.

Photo: Xiantao Zhong Yi.

This cup style N95 respirator mask has a foldable design that makes it easy to store. Stock up on this on-sale pack of 20.

Photo: 3M.

These masks sport a three-panel design that allows for comfortable movement. The box includes 10 foldable masks.

Photo: Honeywell.

These N95 masks are suited with a multilayered absorption media that’s humidity- and moisture-resistant. Grab your box of 50 on major discount.

Photo: Harley.

These respirator masks are foldable, making them easy to tuck into a bag or drawer. The adjustable nose piece has padded foam to make the masks more comfortable and secure. Get as few as 20 masks in a box or as many as 10,000 (and at a discount, too).

Photo: DemeTECH.

Each of the 20 masks

in this pack has six layers of filtration.

Photo: Makrite.

This mask

’s premium filter material provides low breathing resistance and full protection for at least eight hours.