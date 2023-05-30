12 Cliché Father’s Day Gifts That Are *Almost* As Good As Dad Jokes

Why does it always feel impossible to shop for dad-worthy gifts when Father’s Day comes rolling around in June rolls around? It could be because they always claim they don’t want or need anything, leaving you in the dark about what to get. Or, it could be that they truly don’t know what to ask for. Either way, these excuses are really getting old, and the Father figure in your life deserves better! That’s why we’re letting you in on a secret — the best Father’s Day gifts are the classics.

It’s true, folks — dads are pretty easy to please in the gift-giving department, and cliché picks are always appreciated. When coming up with ideas, you want to think of his interests, of course. But there’s no need to get elaborate with your plans. Get him a new set of golf balls, grilling tools, or even a gift card to Lowes, and he’ll make a corny dad jokes about it for the rest of the year. For a touch of nostaglia, it never hurts to lean into the cheesiness by picking up a “#1 Dad” mug or a “Best Dad” t-shirt, too.

To make it super simple for you, we’ve come up with a list of the 12 best cliché Father’s Day gifts below that show you made the thought count.

Alpha Grillers

If your dad is the master griller in your house, upgrade his tools with this set from Amazon. With over four thousand five-star reviews, he’s sure to love the set.

ZXGXLAW

“I’m just resting my eyes.” — said every dad ever.

Jerky.com

If his favorite on the go or outdoor snack is jerky, then he needs this 26 piece collection of dried meat. Add some cheese (aka the perfect pairing for pops) on the side for extra credit.

Ralph Lauren

Cologne is an obvi choice for a Father’s Day gift, but kids often don’t know what fragrance their dad would like. This duo from Ralph Lauren is sure to please, with Polo Red’s spicier scent complimentin Polo Blue’s freshness.

Gonzey

After all of these years of hearing dad jokes, its time you get in on the action with a hilarious card. When the laughter dies down, the tears will form thanks to the emotional message you wrote on the blank inside page.

Jack Black

Even the most rough and tumble of dads will appreciate this beard grooming kit, which includes everything from a beard wash to a conditioning oil that tames flyaways.

Crazy Dogs T-Shirts

A “Best Dad” tee is so unoriginal — which is why we’ve chosen this shirt instead that sys “Best Dad EVER.”

Callaway Golf

Golf dads always are in need of a new set of balls. In case you aren’t in the know, this set is known for its soft feel around the green and low spin off the tee.

Roku

If theres one thing that dads hate most, its having too many TV remotes. Help him control and consolidate his entertainment center with Roku’s universal remote.

Parker Lane

IMHO, there’s no such thing as having too many mugs — especially when they look this cute.

NFL Shop

Though he may protest, dad’s lucky sports team cap needs to be retired. This baseball style hat, which comes in three sizes and all 32 NFL teams, is the perfect recruit.

Lowes

If you truly can’t figure out what pops would enjoy, go with a gift card so he can get *exactly* what he needs this Father’s Day. My DIY-loving dad is getting some cash at Lowes this year.