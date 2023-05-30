Read Next: The 9 Pieces I’m Eyeing From Revolve’s Designer Sale
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

12 Cliché Father’s Day Gifts That Are *Almost* As Good As Dad Jokes

Consider your status as "Favorite Child" secured.
By Hannah Hickok, Abby Dupes
fathers day gifts
STYLECASTER
Share

Why does it always feel impossible to shop for dad-worthy gifts when Father’s Day comes rolling around in June rolls around? It could be because they always claim they don’t want or need anything, leaving you in the dark about what to get. Or, it could be that they truly don’t know what to ask for. Either way, these excuses are really getting old, and the Father figure in your life deserves better! That’s why we’re letting you in on a secret — the best Father’s Day gifts are the classics.

It’s true, folks — dads are pretty easy to please in the gift-giving department, and cliché picks are always appreciated. When coming up with ideas, you want to think of his interests, of course. But there’s no need to get elaborate with your plans. Get him a new set of golf balls, grilling tools, or even a gift card to Lowes, and he’ll make a corny dad jokes about it for the rest of the year. For a touch of nostaglia, it never hurts to lean into the cheesiness by picking up a “#1 Dad” mug or a “Best Dad” t-shirt, too.  

To make it super simple for you, we’ve come up with a list of the 12 best cliché Father’s Day gifts below that show you made the thought count.

 

 

Alpha Grillers

Alpha Grillers Grill Set 

$39.99


$51.99


23% Off



Buy Now

If your dad is the master griller in your house, upgrade his tools with this set from Amazon. With over four thousand five-star reviews, he’s sure to love the set.

ZXGXLAW

ZXGXLAW Im Not Sleeping Just Resting My Eyes Socks

$11.99


$18.99


37% Off



Buy Now

“I’m just resting my eyes.” — said every dad ever.

Jerky.com

Jerky Gift Basket – 26pc Jerky Variety Pack of Beef, Pork, Turkey & Ham Snack Sticks

$39.99



Buy Now

If his favorite on the go or outdoor snack is jerky, then he needs this 26 piece collection of dried meat. Add some cheese (aka the perfect pairing for pops) on the side for extra credit.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Polo Gift Set

$25



Buy Now

Cologne is an obvi choice for a Father’s Day gift, but kids often don’t know what fragrance their dad would like. This duo from Ralph Lauren is sure to please, with Polo Red’s spicier scent complimentin Polo Blue’s freshness.

Gonzey

Gonzey Funny Father’s Day Card

$6.88



Buy Now

After all of these years of hearing dad jokes, its time you get in on the action with a hilarious card. When the laughter dies down, the tears will form thanks to the emotional message you wrote on the blank inside page.

Jack Black


Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit™

$35



Buy Now

Even the most rough and tumble of dads will appreciate this beard grooming kit, which includes everything from a beard wash to a conditioning oil that tames flyaways.

Crazy Dogs T-Shirts

Crazy Dogs T-Shirts Mens Best Dad Ever T Shirt

$14.99



Buy Now

A “Best Dad” tee is so unoriginal — which is why we’ve chosen this shirt instead that sys “Best Dad EVER.”

Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf 2022 Chrome Soft Golf Balls

$49.99



Buy Now

Golf dads always are in need of a new set of balls. In case you aren’t in the know, this set is known for its soft feel around the green and low spin off the tee.

Roku


Roku Express 4K+

$39.99



Buy Now

If theres one thing that dads hate most, its having too many TV remotes. Help him control and consolidate his entertainment center with Roku’s universal remote.

Parker Lane

Parker Lane 16oz Stoneware Number One Dad Mug

$4.99



Buy Now

IMHO, there’s no such thing as having too many mugs — especially when they look this cute.

NFL Shop

Men’s 2023 NFL Training Camp 39THIRTY Flex Fit Hat

$37.99



Buy Now

Though he may protest, dad’s lucky sports team cap needs to be retired. This baseball style hat, which comes in three sizes and all 32 NFL teams, is the perfect recruit.

Lowes

Lowe’s Gift Card

$50+



Buy Now

If you truly can’t figure out what pops would enjoy, go with a gift card so he can get *exactly* what he needs this Father’s Day. My DIY-loving dad is getting some cash at Lowes this year.

StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe
More from StyleCaster
StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Sofia Vergara (‘America’s Got Talent’) admits she was wrong about dancing dinosaur: ‘Never judge a book without reading it’
Sofia Vergara (‘America’s Got Talent’) admits she was wrong about dancing dinosaur: ‘Never judge a book without reading it’
Superman & Lois Shocker: Did Clark Really Just Do That? And What's Next?
Superman & Lois Shocker: Did Clark Really Just Do That? And What's Next?
The 2021 Netflix series Maid is skyrocketing back up the charts, and TikTok is the reason why
The 2021 Netflix series Maid is skyrocketing back up the charts, and TikTok is the reason why
ENHYPEN ‘Fate’ World Tour Includes Shows in South Korea, Japan, U.S.
rollingstone
ENHYPEN ‘Fate’ World Tour Includes Shows in South Korea, Japan, U.S.
Step Up Your Bodyweight Workouts With a Weight Vest
Spy_White
Step Up Your Bodyweight Workouts With a Weight Vest
PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad