Oprah’s Favorite Lip Tint, Makeup Pads & More Are Up to 79% Off Pre-Prime Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If there’s one thing that Oprah Winfrey hasn’t done, it’s steer us wrong. Once a year, the media icon releases her Oprah’s Favorite Things list, which is chock-full of fashion, beauty, and home good must-haves. And of course, we scoop up just about every item we can get our hands on ASAP. But if you’re on a budget, there may be some hot ticket items that you’ve been waiting for to go on sale. That’s where Amazon comes in.

Everyone knows that Prime Day is happening June 11 and 12. But did you know that so many products go on secret sale before the event even starts? Yup. They do — which gives you a chance to “add to cart” before the “out of stock” notification loads. Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or earn the reputation of gifting the best presents among your friends and family, you’re sure to find an Oprah-approved pick on Amazon that speaks to your needs. Plus, so many of these options come with free fast shipping if you’re a Prime member (or signed up for a free 30-day trial).

So shop smart and keep scrolling to see all of the amazing deals on items from Oprah’s 2022 and 2021 Favorite Things lists.

Home Goods

Benevolence LA

Now, we’ve never been invited to Oprah’s house. But from the looks of this list, Winfrey lives a super organized, luxurious life — and you should too!

RELATED: Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List Includes This Hand Wash That Makes Worn Jewelry “Sparkle Like Crazy” Again—Get It on Sale

Beauty & Wellness



Poppy & Pout

At this point, Oprah is at expert at beauty. After all, she’s use to getting photographed all the time, and knows what products help achieve flawless skin, hair, and makeup.

Fashion

Sperry

No need to pay the insane retail prices on cold weather clothes and accessories once September rolls around. Oprah’s fashion picks are perfect for fall and winter (and priced right at up to 79 percent off).