When I first started compiling this list, only a few brand Barbie collabs had come out. I saw this heading awkwardly with the most random merch made bright pink with ‘BARBIE’ emblazoned on the side. But I couldn’t have been more wrong. While there is an insane amount of branded products, they’re almost all extremely cute and fun — either for me or as a gift for someone I know.

So, where does that leave my ranking? Well, it’s not very exact because none of these are bad. In fact, I have a lot of them and really enjoy them. Did I know I needed a Barbie toothbrush? No, but it makes me smile. Gap putting ‘KEN’ across a pink tee was so genius, it already sold out. (I missed out.) I’m fully drinking the Barbie Kool-Aid right now and I’m not ashamed of it.

I wasn’t even a Barbie girl growing up but as an adult? It’s the type of camp I live for. I’m already planning my outfit for when the movie releases July 21. To celebrate, shop the below collabs that are all pretty amazing, even the most random ones.

1. Béis x Barbie The Movie Collection

Shay Mitchell’s luggage brand gets the top spot because it’s one of the most realistic options. This isn’t a Barbie collab you’re going to be sick of next month. You’ll use the hot pink The Mini Weekender, The Rollers, The Cosmetic Case, The Travel Wallet, and The Passport and Luggage Tag Set well after the buzz of the movie is over. Out July 19.

2. NYX Professional Makeup Barbie The Movie Makeup Collection

Cutest Makeup Collab goes to NYX Professional Makeup and its Y2K-style take on Barbie. The collection is huge and adorable, featuring two mini shadow palettes with a mini Butter Gloss keychain attachment; a mini cheek palette; two new shades of Jumbo Eye Pencil sticks; Jumbo Lashes featuring wisps of Barbie pink; two Smooth Whip Matte Lip Creams, a Butter Gloss in an exclusive Barbie Land pink shade, and a mirror compact shaped like a flip phone. Phew! Many are already sold out at Ulta Beauty.

3. Barbie x Kitsch

Hair accessories just make sense for Barbie and Kitsch nailed its offerings: two Satin Pillowcases, Satin Heatless Curling Set, Claw Clips, Marble Claw Clip, Satin Brunch Scrunchies, and Recycled Nylon Elastics.

4. Barbie x ALDO

Aldo surprised everyone with one of the coolest and well-rounded Barbie-themed collections out, which includes strappy sandals, sneakers, sparkly kitten heels, rhinestone pumps, jewelry, Y2K-style sunnies, and even three adorable pink handbags. Sadly, the pink platforms already sold out.

5. Glasshouse Fragrances x Barbie

There are two yummy candles on this list but Glasshouse gets a higher spot thanks to its absolutely adorable drawings right on the glass candle itself. (Re-use the glass when you’re done with the candle!) The Barbie Dreamhouse Strawberry & Dream Candle has a sweet scent with top notes of raspberry and strawberry leaves.

6. Gap × Barbie

Gap’s Barbie collection is only lower on this list because so many of the items for adults are sold out. But you can still get your hands on the classic Logo T-Shirt, Puff Sleeve Icon Denim Jacket, Logo Cropped Tank Top, Logo Tote Bag, and Logo Baseball Hat. Here’s hoping Gap restocks the ‘KEN” tee.

7. OPI <3 Barbie the Movie Collection

Barbie-themed nails are the easiest, and maybe cheapest, way to show your obsession with the upcoming movie. OPI nailed (lol) its colorful collection with shades like Hi Barbie! and My Job Is Beach.

8. Barbie by PacSun

One of the most fun — but still wearable — clothing collections is by Gen Z-fave PacSun. There are the always-favorite crewnecks, but also a moto jacket, tennis skirt, jewelry, bikinis, sweat sets, graphic tees, and more.

9. Barbie <3 Hally

Hally took its popular Temporary Hair Color and made three limited-edition sets: Signature Pink, Malibu Blue, and Pump Up Purple. Each comes with hair gems or tinsel.

10. Barbie the Movie x Aqua

Aqua’s collection with Bloomingdales is less costumey than other lines so you’ll wear it way after you see the movie. The blazers and skirts are super-cute, as is the sequin mini-dress and pink, crystal, heart-shaped bag.

11. Hot Topic x Barbie

Hot Topic has a lot of cute size-inclusive options, like this Varsity Jacket that runs from XS-5X. There are also matching pink pants, cardigans, graphic tees, PJs, purses, and a ton of fun jewelry.

12. Barbie x Moon

Do I need a hot pink Barbie electric toothbrush? No. Do I want it? Yes. There’s also Bubble Mint Whitening Toothpaste that’s the same color pink.

13. Barbie x Ruggable

Ruggable’s collection isn’t overtly Barbie-themed, which might be a good thing when it comes to a rug you’ll have in your home for a long time. Still, this chevron one feels the most on-brand.

14. Barbie x Forever 21

Forever 21 is a go-to for size-inclusive fan collections but its Barbie collection is on the smaller side (or mostly sold out!). You can still grab this Tank Top & Skirt Set, as well as graphic tees and rhinestone wedges.

15. Superga x Barbie Movie

Supergas go with everything and you’ll get a ton of use out of this Barbie-themed ones that are surprisingly wearable. There are even bolder versions if you’re brave, such as sneakers with a 3-inch pink platform!

16. Impala Rollerskates x Barbie

Speaking of brave, I’m too clumsy to get on these yellow-and-pink rollerskates but if you dare, there’s almost nothing more Barbie. Margot Robbie even wears them in the movie.

17. Barbie x Homesick Candles

I can’t think of a better gift for your Barbie-obsessed friend than this already-wrapped candle with uplifting notes of lemon and sandalwood.

18. Chi x Barbie

Give your flatiron a groovy upgrade with Chi’s Barbie-themed hot tools. There’s even a beach waver perfect for hitting the sand like Barbie.

If you’ve ever felt a Barefoot Dreams blanket, you know just how soft and cozy they are. The brand’s collection features the iconic blanket with the Barbie logo, plus matching sweats, robes, and even an eye mask.

20. Barbie x Alex + Ani

Alex + Ani is known for its charm bracelets, so of course there are a few in its Barbie collection. But I like to go all in with the Barbie Pave Adjustable Necklace.

21. Barbie x Tangle Teezer

Again, do you need a Totally Pink Tangle Teezer? Probably not but it’ll make you smile every time you’re brushing your wet hair — without damage!

22. Funboy & Barbie Official Pool Float – Barbie Chaise Lounger

If you don’t have a pool, well, it doesn’t matter how insanely cute Funboy’s collection is because you won’t be able to use it. But if you have a pool, please have an epic photo shoot in the Barbie Chaise Lounger and the Speed Boat Float.

23. Barbie x Retrospekt

Retrospekt refurbishes every Polaroid 600 camera by hand so you have a real vintage camera — not one made to look older. This Barbie-themed one comes with a pack of stickers to decorate!

24. Barbie x Truly

Get the Barbie Smooth Scrub Foaming Pre Shave Sugar Scrub, Barbie Bikini Serum Ingrown Serum, Barbie Bright Serum Brightening & Clearing Body Serum, Barbie Butter Whipped Body Butter, and a cute The Vanity Case you’ll fill up with the rest of your products.

25. Da Bomb x Barbie

Have a friend who is obsessed with baths? Get them this Pink Swirl Bath Bomb with a little surprise inside.

26. Barbie x AirBnB

Right now only celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Dixie D’Amelio have stayed in Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse – Ken’s Way! via AirBnB. But on Jul 17 at 10:00 AM PST, everyone will get a chance to book their night in this life-size toy pink mansion with an ocean view. (Of, you know, actually Malibu, CA.) But don’t get too excited. Only two individual one-night stays on July 21 and 22 are going to be available so you’ll have to act very fast and get lucky. The best part, though? It’s free! This Angeleno will be ready.

27. Barbie The Movie x XBox

I can’t figure out if you can actually purchase this Xbox Series S built into Barbie’s DreamHouse but I’m pretty sure it’s a one-of-a-kind. Sad. You can try to win it on July 10 on Xbox’s Twitter account and via Microsoft Rewards.