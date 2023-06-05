Best Buy’s Father’s Day Sale Has Google Pixel Earbuds & Sonos Speakers For Way Less 

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dads are notoriously hard to shop for year round, and Father’s Day is no exception. While some quality time spent over a sit-down meal is always a given, it doesn’t hurt to throw something extra exciting on the table, such as a new flashy piece of tech. Best Buy is easily a prime place to search, especially now during the retailer’s newly dropped sale.

Best Buy’s Father’s Day sale has legendary gifts like Google Pixel Earbuds for 40 percent off, Sonos audio equipment for 25 percent off and Samsung Galaxy Buds for up to 63 percent off. If Dad is a major music fanatic, consider any of the above the ultimate present.

But if that doesn’t quite hit, there are tons of other gift-worthy options, such as Oura Rings that monitor sleep, activity levels, temperature, stress and heart rate, or Amazfit Smartwatches with up to 14 days of battery life and a water resistant design.

Find our top picks for Dads at large down below.

This portable speaker has up to 10 hours of battery life and can stream music and more over WiFi and bluetooth. Control your sweet tunes through the Sonos app, your voice or Apple AirPlay 2. It’s also compatible with other Sonos speakers, so Dad can build out a complete sound system overtime.

The do-it-all headphones, the Google Pixel Earbuds Pro offer premium, immersive sound, 11 hours of listening time, a comfortable, secure fit in your ears and a water resistant design.





The Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Smartwatch is perfect for the health conscious dad out there—it can provide blood-oxygen saturation measurement, monitoring of heart rate all day and abnormal heart rate warnings, alongside stress levels & sleep tracking. It can link to Android 7.0 and above and IOS 12.0 and above devices.

Track a variety of health-related goals just by regularly wearing the Oura Ring, such as sleep activity, calories burned, stress spikes, and step count. You can also see daily, weekly, and monthly calendar views of your key body metrics!

These refurbished active noise-canceling headphones elevate listening with studio-quality sound. They’ll actively block out background noise on an airplane, train, or bus.