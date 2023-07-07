All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I consider myself an Amazon Prime Day veteran. Having worked (and shopped) the annual event for the past several years, I could tell you anything that’s likely to be discounted (as well as everything worth adding to your cart) from memory. It’s an unusual skill, but it certainly comes in handy each time of year, and even more so when Amazon drops early deals the week before actual Prime Day. Right now, Amazon is offering massive discounts on par with last actual Prime Day—so you better shop ahead of the impending storm.

There’s truly no better time to save a lot on anything you’ve been eyeing—the deals expand across multiple categories, and are almost guaranteed to rival those of Black Friday. Right now, score anything from smart gadgets to anti-aging beauty to stylish fashion for less, so long as you have an Amazon Prime Membership.

To help cut through the chaos during your shopping experience, I’ve decided to share everything that’s already been added to my cart ahead of the impending markdowns. Trust me when I say, these are some of the best offerings you can snag during Prime Day, which beings July 11 and runs through July 12 this year.

Now go, go, go!

Editor-Loved Prime Day Picks

Mielle.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Scalp Oil

This hair growth oil has been making waves ever since Alix Earle recommended it on her TikTok page. The affordable scalp treatment yields results mighty fast, so scoop up a bottle before it sells out.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Roll Up Dish Drying Rack

A fellow StyleCaster editor raved about this drying rack for smaller spaces. Added to my cart immediately.

Courtesy of Amazon

TruSkin Retinol Serum

I’ve begun to implement retinol into my weekly regimen, and this affordable option from TruSkin is bound to go easy on my sensitive skin. Beyond retinol as its main ingredient, this anti-aging formula also includes botanical hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and collagen.

Courtesy of Amazon

Kleem Organics Vitamin C Serum

Oh the powers of vitamin C—it’s a holy grail amongst skincare lovers for its ability to brighten dull skin and fight free radicals. This one from Kleem Organics has already been vetted by thousands of shoppers (it has over 9,500 five-star ratings), and is down to just $15.

Amazon

Bellisso’s Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set

I run through bottles of shampoo and conditioner like water, and this duo from Bellisso has thousands of glowing ratings to back up its claims. Safe to say I’ll be grabbing one (or two) while it’s down to $27 to reap all its biotin benefits (full, luscious locks.)

Courtesy of Amazon

StriVectin Advanced Lightweight Neck Cream PLUS

I won’t lie, I’m not the most attentive to the skin beyond my face. I’m hoping to change how I care for all of my delicate areas by adding an anti-aging neck cream into my regimen—and this top-selling formula from StriVectin will no doubt deliver. Its a pricey cream, so snagging it on sale is truly the way to go.

Courtesy of Amazon

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Jules Area Rug

Summer has me in a redecorating mood, and adding an area rug into my bedroom is my first move. I love this terracotta vintage style option , which is available in a plethora of sizes.

Courtesy of Amazon

Baebody Eye Gel Treatment

A cult-favorite of Amazon shoppers, the Baebody Eye Gel Treatment has been on my skincare list for quite some time. This Prime Day I’m finally biting the bullet and adding it to my cart. It corrects dark circles, puffiness and fine lines within every application. Plus, it’s allergy-tested, so my sensitive under-eyes will be nothing but soothed.

Courtesy of Amazon

Ninja Foodi Digital Ary Fry Oven

OK, I technically own this air fryer oven already, but if I could buy it again I would. I’m not exaggerating when I say I haven’t touched my big kitchen oven since I got this—it really does it all. From baking to roasting to dehydrating (and so much more), it’s my kitchen holy grail appliance.

Photo: Palmer’s.

This oil right here has been selling like hot cakes ever since one of our editors discovered it, and I can definitely understand why. The lightweight oil contains a handful of helpful ingredients like retinol and vitamin E + C that tackle a range of aging concerns. It really is like therapy for your skin,

Photo: L’Oréal Paris.

If you haven’t tried L’Oreal’s Collagen Cream , you need to STAT. The best-seller continues to call in shoppers like a siren call since it works so dang effectively on boosting the skin after a loss of elasticity. We anticipate this being one of Prime Day’s top sellers for yet another year.

Photo: Neutrogena.

If you’ve been searching for the one product to take years of damage off your skin, this might be the one. Here’s the shopper review that reeled me in: “I am 54, but everyone guesses I’m in my late ’30s to early ’40s,” raved one five-star reviewer. “The fine lines are magically disappearing! It is the best I’ve ever used.”

Zesica Amazon

I’m not normally a huge dress wearer, but this summer has been contemplating all sorts of wardrobe changes (it’s hot AF out.) This nap dress alternative has been raved about by editors to shoppers, so naturally I have to give it a go.